San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Cubs Series

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off an 11-10 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

SF Giants Announce Roster Move Before Cubs Series

Ahead of their series with the Cubs, the Giants announced a series of roster moves.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: • RHP Ryan Walker recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Carson Seymour optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame on Wednesday.”

Looking At Walker

Walker was picked in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Giants).

Right now, the 30-year-old is 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA in 16 games.

@GiantHotTakes wrote: “Ryan Walker mentally resetting and finding as close to his 2024 form as possible would be a huge development for the Giants. They need him. Hope he is ready to go.”

Looking At Seymour

Seymour was picked in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in his second MLB season (all with the Giants).

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-0 with a 14.54 ERA in two games.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants come into Friday night as the fourth-place team in the National Legue West with a 28-41 record in 69 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 13-18 in 31 games at home).

Following three games with the Cubs, the Giants will visit the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park in Georgia.

Cubs Right Now

The Cubs are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 35-34 record in 69 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 15-19 in 34 games on the road).

After their series in San Francisco, the Cubs will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Wrigley Field.