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San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Rockies Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 19: Harrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

They are coming off an 8-6 loss (on Friday).

San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks back to the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants announced a roster move.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • OF Harrison Bader placed on the 10-day Injured List with left plantar fasciitis. • OF Will Brennan (#7) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Looking At Bader

GettyHarrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park on May 15, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Bader is in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

He is batting .170 with 18 hits, five home runs, 14 RBI’s and 10 runs in 30 games.

The 31-year-old has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons.

Looking At Brennan

GettyWill Brennan #7 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on May 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Brennan is in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

He is batting .087 with two hits.

The 28-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Rockies Game

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