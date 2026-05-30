San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move Before Rockies Game

On Saturday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

They are coming off an 8-6 loss (on Friday).

San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants announced a roster move.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • OF Harrison Bader placed on the 10-day Injured List with left plantar fasciitis. • OF Will Brennan (#7) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Looking At Bader

Bader is in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

He is batting .170 with 18 hits, five home runs, 14 RBI’s and 10 runs in 30 games.

The 31-year-old has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons.

Looking At Brennan

Brennan is in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

He is batting .087 with two hits.

The 28-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Guardians.