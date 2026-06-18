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San Francisco Giants Announce Signing Of 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Braves Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will look to sweep the Atlanta Braves (at Truist Park).

They have taken each of the first two games in the series.

Most recently, the Giants won Wednesday night’s game by a score of 7-5.

SF Giants Announce Signing Of 26-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants following the suspension of the game at Truist Park on June 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their series with the Braves, the Giants added a pitcher to their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “San Francisco Giants acquired RHP Sam Knowlton from the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League.

Knowlton has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has gone 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in six Atlantic League games this season.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “The #SFGiants have signed RHP Sam Knowlton to a minor league deal and assigned him to the ACL. He was a 12th-round pick by the Diamondbacks in 2023. He has a 5.42 ERA and a 10.6 K/9 in 3 MiLB seasons. Fastball that sits in the upper 90’s with a slider, and control problems.”

The Diamondbacks had released the 26-year-old in May.

@dbacksprospectz wrote (on May 11): “Sam Knowlton has been released by the #Dbacks organization. A 6’8″ pitcher with 102 mph avail, Knowlton dealt with constant control issues. He had a 6.48 ERA before his eventual release. With the team beginning to go for stuff-focused players, this may not be an uncommon story”

Looking At The SF Giants

GettyWilly Adames #2 and Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate the 7-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite their strong showing in Atlanta, the Giants have had a tough start to the 2026 season.

They come into Thursday night at the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 31-43 record in 74 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 5-5 (and they are 17-23 in 40 games on the road).

Following the Braves, they will visit the Miami Marlins on Friday night in Florida.

Looking At The Braves

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves fields and throws to first during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 46-27 record in 73 games.

They are just 4-6 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Signing Of 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Braves Series

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