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San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 30: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a new series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

The Giants are coming off a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday night in California.

Jung Hoo Lee finished with no hits in five at-bats.

SF Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on September 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “SF Giants Lineup 09/14 1. Jonah Cox CF 2. Bryce Eldridge 1B 3. Shay Whitcomb 2B 4. Turner Hill DH 5. Brett Harris 3B 6. Scott Bandura RF 7. Andrew Knizner C 8. Grant McCray LF 9. Christian Koss SS”

Lee is currently batting .276 with 143 hits, nine home runs, 55 RBIs, 63 runs and 12 stolen bases in 137 games.

The 28-year-old is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Sudden Jung Hoo Lee Decision

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