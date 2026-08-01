San Francisco Giants Announce Surprising Luis Arráez Decision Before Padres Game

On Saturday evening, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play the second game of their series.

The Giants lost the first game by a score of 7-0 on Friday night

Luis Arráez left the game early.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Luis Arraez was dealing with some cramps, Tony Vitello said. It’s pretty hot in San Diego and there’s obviously no reason to risk it this time of year.”

SF Giants Announce Surprising Luis Arráez Decision

Despite it being so close to the trade deadline, Arraez is back in the starting lineup (and leading off) on Saturday.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Giants 8/1 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH H. Ramos LF R. Devers 1B J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Susac C D. Gilbert CF C. Koss 3B T. Mahle SP”

Arraez has been in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline on Monday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .328 with 136 hits, four home runs, 43 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 104 games.

He is in the middle of his first season with San Francisco.

Arraez has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

He is in the middle of his 8th MLB season.

There is no question that Arraez could be a huge addition to a contending team’s lineup.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Alex Pavlovic: “Nothing Going On Yet lineup: Arraez 2B, Eldridge DH, Ramos LF, Devers 1B, Lee RF, Adames SS, Susac C, Gilbert CF, Koss 3B. Mahle RHP”

Matt Lively: “Luis Arraez who left last night with cramps is back in the lineup tonight. MLB Trade Deadline is Monday at 3pm PT.”