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San Francisco Giants Announce Surprising Luis Arráez Decision Before Padres Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during the seventh inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Saturday evening, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play the second game of their series.

The Giants lost the first game by a score of 7-0 on Friday night

Luis Arráez left the game early.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote:Luis Arraez was dealing with some cramps, Tony Vitello said. It’s pretty hot in San Diego and there’s obviously no reason to risk it this time of year.”

SF Giants Announce Surprising Luis Arráez Decision

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants throws to first during the eighth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Despite it being so close to the trade deadline, Arraez is back in the starting lineup (and leading off) on Saturday.

Underdog MLB wrote:Giants 8/1 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH H. Ramos LF R. Devers 1B J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Susac C D. Gilbert CF C. Koss 3B T. Mahle SP”

Arraez has been in a lot of trade rumors with the deadline on Monday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .328 with 136 hits, four home runs, 43 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 104 games.

He is in the middle of his first season with San Francisco.

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants walks up to the batters box against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Arraez has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

He is in the middle of his 8th MLB season.

There is no question that Arraez could be a huge addition to a contending team’s lineup.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double while standing on second base against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Alex Pavlovic: “Nothing Going On Yet lineup: Arraez 2B, Eldridge DH, Ramos LF, Devers 1B, Lee RF, Adames SS, Susac C, Gilbert CF, Koss 3B. Mahle RHP”

Matt Lively: “Luis Arraez who left last night with cramps is back in the lineup tonight. MLB Trade Deadline is Monday at 3pm PT.”

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Surprising Luis Arráez Decision Before Padres Game

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