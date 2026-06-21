San Francisco Giants Player Will Reportedly Earn A $1 Million Bonus If Traded

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

They lost by a score of 2-1 (and got swept in the three-game series).

SF Giants Player Will Reportedly Earn A Bonus If Traded

The Giants continue to play without Harrison Bader.

He has been out of action since May 29.

The Giants wrote (via X) on May 30: “OF Harrison Bader placed on the 10-day Injured List with left plantar fasciitis.”

Before getting hurt, Bader had been batting .170 with 18 hits, five home runs, 14 RBIs and 10 runs in 30 games.

The 31-year-old signed with the franchise over the offseason.

It’s worth noting that Bader reportedly has a $1 million trade kicker in his contract.

Via Spotrac: “Trade Assignment Bonus: $1M”

Bader (and a lot of the veterans on the Giants) are expected to be available due to the team’s struggles (and high payroll).

ESPN’s Bust Olney wrote (on June 15): “The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.”

Looking At Bader

Bader was picked in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons.

Over 954 career games, Bader is batting .244 with 697 hits, 93 home runs, 336 RBIs, 401 runs and 105 stolen bases.

Looking At SF Giants

The Giants have had a tough season.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 31-46 record in 77 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 17-26 in 33 games on the road).

Following the Marlins, they will now return home to host the Athletics on Tuesday night in San Francisco.