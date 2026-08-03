BREAKING: Braves Acquiring $10M Right-Hander from Giants for 5.40 ERA Reliever

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants are making a trade. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle will go to Atlanta, per Robert Murray.

Murray writes on X: “The Atlanta Braves are acquiring right-hander Tyler Mahle in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, according to sources familiar with the deal. Anthony Molina is going to the Giants.”

In return for Mahle, the Giants will be receiving right-hander Anthony Molina. In his short MLB career, he has seen little-to-no success and will be a project for the Giants.

In reality, this is a salary dump for San Francisco, as they are in the midst of an atrocious season. Gutting the books is the first order of business for Buster Posey’s club.

Mahle, 31, was a breakout star last season. In 86.2 innings, he managed a 2.18 ERA and 2.2 bWAR.

This season hasn’t been quite as bountiful. Through 94.2 innings, Mahle has a middling 5.13 ERA, with -0.2 bWAR. It’s been a rough go for the veteran starter.

The Braves have been looking for innings all season, and they finally found some.

Atlanta recently lost right-handed pitcher Reynaldo Lopez to the injured list, which likely sent them bargain hunting ASAP. Mahle is a veteran with a track record of providing innings.

Although he has an injury history of his own, if Mahle remains on the field, he’ll give the Braves the length they’ve been searching for.

Conversely, the Giants get to shed some of their money.

MLB is going bananas over the newest deadline deal.

Social Media Reacts to Giants/Braves Tyler Mahle Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Dillon Harper: “The Braves have added Lane Thomas and Tyler Mahle so far. Needed right handed bat and a guy who can eat innings because we have like 1 starter. Nice start BUT it would be an absolute failure to not land a #2 starter. This can’t be it.”

Jim Bowden: “Trade Alert: Braves get RHP Tyler Mahle from Giants for RHP Anthony Molina. Mahle 3-9 5.13 ERA 18 GS; Molina 3.78 ERA at AAA and 5.40 ERA in MLB this yr for Atlanta. Braves grade: C Giants Grade: D+.”

Just Baseball: “The Atlanta Braves are acquiring Tyler Mahle from the Giants in exchange for RP Anthony Molina, per @ByRobertMurray. Mahle has a 5.13 ERA across 18 starts this season.”

Grant McAuley: “#Braves trading for Giants RHP Tyler Mahle, who has a 5.18 ERA (4.38 FIP) and 8.5 K/9 in 94.2 IP. Homers have been his issue (14), but it’s a depth move that at least provides another option for a beleaguered rotation at minimum cost (Anthony Molina to SF). First @ByRobertMurray.”

Scott Coleman: “Tyler Mahle has an ERA upwards of 5, but his underlying stuff is better. Missed some time with an injury earlier but has been good since returning about six weeks ago. Blended ERA/FIP of about 3.80 over 38 innings and seven starts. They still need an impact guy, but he’s solid.”

Expected Chop: “NEWS: SP Tyler Mahle is headed to the Braves, as Atlanta focuses on solidifying its shell of a rotation. Mahle hasn’t been great in 2026, but the underlying numbers aren’t as bad: 94.2 IP, 5.13 ERA, 4.38 FIP, 4.09 xERA, 8.46 K/9, 3.52 BB/9, 47th percentile xERA – not bad.”