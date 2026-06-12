Giants Broadcast Delivers Another Classic Call During Bryce Eldridge’s Walk-Off Grand Slam

The San Francisco Giants‘ legendary announcer duo of Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow have some of the greatest moments over the past 33 seasons. Their latest came on Bryce Eldridge’s walk-off grand slam to defeat the Washington Nationals on June 10.

The Giants trailed 9-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, but cut the deficit in half before entering the ninth. That’s when Krukow joked about taking his shirt off if San Francisco pulled off a stunning comeback. The Giants scored a run off a Matt Chapman double, then loaded the bases to bring the potential winning run to the plate in Eldridge.

Understanding the potential moment, the crowd at Oracle Park came to life in the ninth. Many fans took their shirts off, imitating a popular celebration that started viral on Rivalry Weekend in St. Louis. Kuiper and Krukow took notice before sharing some friendly banter, which was captured by KNBR, the Giants’ flagship radio station.

“It may be more than tarps off if Eldridge knocks one out of here,” said Kuiper.

“I’m gonna hold you to it,” responded Kurkow. “Time to drop trou and hog out.”

Eldridge lifted Parker’s 2-0 pitch onto Levi’s Landing to complete the 11-10 comeback win. It became the 33rd “ultimate grand slam,” which is a walk-off grand slam with the team trailing by three runs, in MLB history.

Aftermath of the Bryce Eldridge Ultimate Grand Slam

It’s unclear if there were any shirts taken off or pants dropped on the Giants broadcast following Eldridge’s ultimate grand slam. Presumptively, neither Krukow nor Kuiper removed any articles of clothing while cameras were still rolling.

Like the grand slam, Krukow’s “Drop trou and hog out” comment will be forever etched in Giants lore. It’s another memorable moment for the former All-Star pitcher and 33rd-year broadcaster.

The home run also served as the first signature moment for Eldridge. The former first-rounder and top prospect carries a lot of expectations that he’ll grow into a key bat in their lineup.

While the Giants have had their struggles offensively, Eldridge has been a bright spot in their lineup. In 2026, he’s carrying a .298/.385/.521 slash line with four home runs and a 153 wRC+ in 28 games.

Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow Nail Another Iconic Home Run Call in 2026

It’s not the first time that Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow rose to the occasion this season. Their other famous home run call this season came at the expense of the Giants.

The Giants had a 3-1 lead entering the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 19. After Arizona cut the deficit to just one run and got the winning run on base, Ketel Marte stepped up to the plate. He crushed Matt Gage’s second pitch past the Diamondbacks bullpen to give the Giants a heartbreaking 5-3 loss.

But what perhaps sold the moment was the utter disbelief that Kuiper and Krukow had on the call. The two broadcasters watched in silence as the lights in Chase Field and the fans began celebrating an unlikely win against a divisional opponent.

The stunned silence underscored why Kuiper and Krukow remain one of baseball’s most beloved broadcast teams. Whether celebrating Giants heroics or processing heartbreaking defeats, they have a knack for letting the moment speak for itself.