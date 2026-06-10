MLB Reacts to Giants’ Bryce Eldridge Launching Walk-Off Grand Slam

The San Francisco Giants entered Wednesday with a 27-41 record, coming off back-to-back losses against the Nationals.

Washington has been one of MLB’s most surprising teams this year in a good way, while San Francisco has been on the opposite end of that spectrum.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, down by a score of 10-7, rookie slugger Bryce Eldrige stepped to the plate with the bases loaded.

He worked the count to 2-0 in his favor against left-hander Mitchell Parker. Then, he hit a high drive, DEEP into right field, and it was outta there.

Eldridge watched on as his towering flyball sailed nearly the bare minimum of 330ft, and was greeted by a group of elated Giants at home plate.

The Nationals had led the game 9-1 entering the eighth inning. It’s no doubt the Giants’ best win of the season.

Although this was merely to salvage the series, fans in the Bay needed a win.

MLB Reacts to Eldridge’s Walk-Off Blast

Here’s what people are saying:

MLB: “BRYCE ELDRIDGE WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM .”

SF Giants on NBCS: “BRYCE ELDRIDGE WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM TO COMPLETE THE COMEBACK .”

Juanderful: “Wow! They seem to have the grand slams down! Finally a nice win!”

Jomboy Media: “WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM FOR BRYCE ELDRIDGE AND THE GIANTS! Nationals led 9-1 entering the eighth before the Giants scored five in the eighth and five in the ninth to win it!”

SF Giants on NBCS: “Bryce Eldridge was waiting for another opportunity to come through in a big moment, and today he did just that .”

Sacramento River Cats: “BRYCE. ELDRIDGE. WALK. OFF. GRAND. SLAM. . That’s our guy!”

Just Baseball: “BRYCE ELDRIDGE WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM . The Giants score 5 in the 8th and 5 in the 9th to pull off an INCREDIBLE comeback!”

KNBR: “BRYCE ELDRIDGE WALK OFF GRAND SLAM THE GIANTS COME BACK FROM DOWN EIGHT TO WIN IT WITH A FIVE RUN NINTH.”

Ethan Minton: “BRYCE ELDRIDGE WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM!! UNBELIEVABLE!! The rookie caps off an IMPROBABLE comeback for the San Francisco Giants who at one point trailed by 8 runs!”

Pikkit: “A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM FOR BRYCE ELDRIDGE AND THE GIANTS (-110 ML) COME BACK FROM DOWN 9-1 IN THE 8TH INNING TO WIN THE GAME. ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!?”

95.7 The Game: “‘Yeah, I’m seeing it well. If you look at Triple-A, the contact was getting better. Honestly, the approach and the ability to hit before two strikes has helped me a lot. Limiting strikeouts, getting more walks, putting the ball in play more, and that leads to more hits.’ Bryce Eldridge on his approach at the plate.”

Eldridge is Turning His Season Around

As a former top prospect in the Giants’ system, Eldridge entered this season with plenty of hype.

The 21-year-old got off to one of the slowest starts across Major League Baseball. In part due to him being “mishandled” in the words of Erik Kratz and AJ Pierzynski of the Foul Territory Network.

Now that the young slugger is getting everyday opportunities, he’s shining.

In 90 at-bats, Eldridge has a slashline of .300/.385/.500. Good for an OPS of .885 and an OPS+ of 154.

Although this season is an uphill battle, the Giants will have plenty to look forward to if Eldridge keeps swinging it like this.