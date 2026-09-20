BREAKING: Giants Place 6-Foot-7 Rookie in Concussion Protocol After Bizarre Hotel Accident

The San Francisco Giants will finish their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers without one of their most important young hitters following an unusual accident away from the ballpark.

Bryce Eldridge entered concussion protocol after suffering a head laceration when he bumped into a low archway at the team hotel, according to MLB.com. The 6-foot-7 first baseman was ruled out for Sunday’s series finale.

The incident adds an unexpected injury concern during the final week of Eldridge’s promising age-21 season.

Eldridge Continued Feeling Effects of the Accident

Eldridge initially appeared in Friday’s starting lineup at first base. The Giants scratched him less than an hour before the game and replaced him with Brett Harris.

Manager Tony Vitello hoped Eldridge might return on Saturday, but the rookie continued to experience what MLB.com described as wooziness. San Francisco kept him out against Dodgers left-hander Tarik Skubal and then ruled him out for the finale.

“He’s still feeling the implications of that deal,” Vitello said, according to MLB.com.

Vitello explained that the team’s medical personnel continued to monitor Eldridge after symptoms lingered overnight. Facing Skubal’s upper-90s velocity while Eldridge still felt the effects of the incident did not make sense to the manager.

The Giants have not announced a return date, but they confirmed Eldridge will miss Sunday. Entering concussion protocol does not establish a specific recovery timetable, making his availability for the club’s final homestand uncertain.

Giants Have Reason to Be Cautious With Eldridge

San Francisco has nothing to gain by rushing Eldridge back during an eliminated season. The organization’s priority should be ensuring that one of its foundational players enters the offseason healthy.

Eldridge has hit .269 with an .825 OPS and 17 home runs through 107 games, according to MLB.com. Those numbers have made him one of the few consistent positives during a season in which injuries removed several veteran hitters from the lineup.

His absence also creates another opportunity for Harris, whom the Giants claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox earlier in September. Harris started at first base on Friday and Saturday after beginning his San Francisco tenure 3-for-15 with a double.

The Giants could also continue using Victor Bericoto at designated hitter after activating him from the injured list. Bericoto homered and doubled against Skubal during Saturday’s 10-4 loss.

Those short-term lineup decisions matter less than Eldridge’s health. San Francisco expects him to share first base and designated-hitter duties with Rafael Devers in 2027, placing both sluggers at the center of the organization’s offensive plans.

The schedule is short, but the medical decision carries implications beyond the final games.

The way Eldridge suffered the injury was unusual. The Giants’ response should remain conventional: monitor his symptoms, follow the protocol, and avoid turning a strange hotel accident into a longer-term problem.