San Francisco Giants Announce Bryce Eldridge Change Before Mariners Series

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a series where they won three out of four games over the Colorado Rockies (at Oracle Park).

Most recently, the Giants won Sunday’s game by a score of 3-1.

Bryce Eldridge (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and one walk.

SF Giants Announce Bryce Eldridge Change

For Friday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/17 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers 1B H. Ramos LF J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C L. Roupp SP”

Eldridge has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday night.

The 21-year-old comes into the series batting .271 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 28 runs in 54 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@EldridgeIsKing: “Eldridge batting high again NICE”

@ap67et10: “I can get behind this lineup.”

@giantsrangers49: “Love Adames being lower”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 19-30 in 49 games on the road).

Following the Mariners, the Giants will visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Mariners Right Now

On the other side of Friday’s series, the Mariners come into the night as the second-place team in the National League West with a 48-49 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-20 in 47 games at home in Seattle).