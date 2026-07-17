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San Francisco Giants Announce Bryce Eldridge Change Before Mariners Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Bryce Eldridge #8 of the San Francisco Giants reacts as he rounds the bases after he hit a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

They are coming off a series where they won three out of four games over the Colorado Rockies (at Oracle Park).

Most recently, the Giants won Sunday’s game by a score of 3-1.

Bryce Eldridge (who batted 6th) finished with one hit and one walk.

SF Giants Announce Bryce Eldridge Change

GettyBryce Eldridge #8 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Friday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 7/17 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers 1B H. Ramos LF J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C L. Roupp SP”

Eldridge has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order on Friday night.

The 21-year-old comes into the series batting .271 with 51 hits, eight home runs, 20 RBIs and 28 runs in 54 games.

He was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Social Media Reacts

GettyBryce Eldridge #8 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after he scored against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@EldridgeIsKing: “Eldridge batting high again NICE”

@ap67et10: “I can get behind this lineup.”

@giantsrangers49: “Love Adames being lower”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyBryce Eldridge #8 of the San Francisco Giants reacts with Matt Chapman #26 after a home run during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 41-55 record in 96 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 19-30 in 49 games on the road).

Following the Mariners, the Giants will visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Mariners Right Now

GettyRandy Arozarena #56 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the sixth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

On the other side of Friday’s series, the Mariners come into the night as the second-place team in the National League West with a 48-49 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-20 in 47 games at home in Seattle).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Bryce Eldridge Change Before Mariners Series

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