Giants’ Top Prospect Breaks Silence After Controversial Playing Time Decision

The San Francisco Giants suffered a heartbreaking 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, May 19, after Ketel Marte hit a walk-off 3-run home run. It marked the Giants‘ second straight loss and dropped them back to a season-low 9 games under .500.

But when yesterday’s starting lineup was announced, it left many Giants fans asking one question- where is Bryce Eldridge?

USA Today Writer Bob Nightengale spoke with Eldridge yesterday about receiving inconsistent starts.

“I guess I’m surprised,’’ Eldridge told Nightengale. “But it’s not my decision. It is what it is. You can argue every day that playing every day would be helpful, but I’m happy to be here.”

The Giants currently hold the second-worst record in the National League. And yet, their inability to get their 21-year-old top prospect into the starting lineup is inexplicable.

Update: Bryce Eldridge is in today’s, May 20, Giants’ starting lineup vs Diamondbacks

Giants Not Playing Bryce Eldridge Every Day

The Giants’ top prospect was benched in last night’s game after a multi-hit performance in a 12-2 loss on Monday, May 18. Eldridge has now only played once in the last four days and five times in the last two weeks.

The Giants called up their No. 1 prospect on May 4 to provide a spark to a struggling Giants’ offense. Eldridge started the first three games after the promotion, but he has only played in 5 games in the last 13 days. The 6-foot-7, 251-pound first baseman has sat on the bench more than any fan would presume.

San Francisco is not allowing one of the top MLB prospects to develop at the major league level or continue to get consistent at-bats in Triple-A. It’s left the towering Eldridge “surprised.”

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey spoke to Justice Delos Santos of the Mercury News about Eldridge’s inconsistent playing time.

“We’re trying to find the best runway we can for him,” Posey told Delos Santos. “Hopefully, he knows, even though he and I have only been getting to know each other over the last year-and-a-half, that we all just want what’s best for him. At the same time, we’re trying to win as many games as possible.”

Eldridge’s Offensive Numbers So Far

The No. 1 Giants prospect has recorded 1,216 plate appearances in the minors with a career .285 batting average and .883 OPS.

In 96 games with the Triple-A Sacramento Rivercats, he totalled 23 home runs and 85 RBIs. Eldridge hit .333 with 5 home runs and 22 RBIs in 30 games at the Triple-A level before his major league call-up.

The 21-year-old has 4 hits in 28 at-bats, including a home run, with the San Francisco Giants.

How Can the Giants Get Eldridge In the Lineup?

There is some configuration around the infield to try to get the young first baseman/designated hitter more at-bats. The Giants’ usual starting infield sees Rafael Devers at first base, Luis Arraez at second, Willy Adames at shortstop and Matt Chapman at third. Despite their early-season struggles, the Giants have committed a lot of money to Devers, Adames and Chapman. This makes it harder to bench any of them.

Casey Schmitt, who has a team-high 8 home runs, has mainly occupied the designated hitter spot. Schmitt can play all around the infield, which has allowed Eldridge to be the designated hitter on some days.

But the Giants are looking for creative ways to get Eldridge in the lineup. Schmitt replaced an injured Heliot Ramos in left field, which was the utility infielder’s first career start at the position. This would allow Eldridge to be the designated hitter until Ramos returns.