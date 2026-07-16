Buster Posey Sends Honest Message As MLB Trade Deadline Looms

The San Francisco Giants won three games in a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies before entering the All-Star break. But the team does not appear playoff-bound. They currently hold a 41-55 record, 19.5 games back in the NL West and 10.5 games back for a Wild Card spot.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey faces a tough decision and must consider moving valuable players as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

Buster Posey Shares Message Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Posey joined the “Murph and Markus” show on the Giants’ flagship radio station, KNBR, and shared an honest message about the team ahead of the trade deadline.

“We’re 41 and 55,” Posey said. “We are going to have to look at all options moving forward.”

The Giants have two obvious players they could move who could bring back a good return. Both left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray and second baseman Luis Arraez are on expiring contracts.

Ray is a former Cy Young winner and is putting together another solid season with the Giants. The 13-year MLB veteran is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA. The left-hander made the All-Star team last season and can provide quality pitching depth on a contending team.

Luis Arraez is one of the best Giants’ position players. He is putting together an incredible individual campaign and was named to the 2026 All-Star team. The 8-year veteran is currently putting together the best defensive season of his career. Arraez’s combination of defense and elite bat-to-bat skills has only elevated the value he can bring to a team.

Buster Posey on Luis Arraez Ahead of Trade Deadline

Posey was specifically asked about the possibility of extending or trading Arraez, who has quickly become a fan-favorite.

“I understand that sentiment from Giants fans,” Posey told KNBR. “He has been such a positive person and teammate in the clubhouse, but we would not be prudent if we did not at least consider the option of extending him or bringing him back. But unfortunately, we are not playing the type of baseball we need to play right now, so we need to keep all options on the table.”

Posey might have to get creative at the deadline instead of solely looking to move obvious trade candidates. Last year, he traded relief pitcher Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees, reliever Tyler Rogers to the New York Mets and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to the Kansas City Royals.

San Francisco has already given big league reps to a few players acquired in those deals. Utility man Jesus Rodriguez (Doval trade) showed his bat-to-ball skills earlier in the season. Outfielder Drew Gilbert (Rogers trade) has showcased his defense, and right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell (Rogers trade) has thrown multiple innings for the Giants.

“We do have to look to try to improve the organization,” Posey added on KNBR.