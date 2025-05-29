SF Giants Former All-Star Will Return to Spotlight Role

Former All-Star Camilo Doval will return to the closer role for the San Francisco Giants, manager Bob Melvin announced Wednesday, May 28. after the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Melvin said he made this change a few days ago, according to MLB.com’s Maria Guardado, but hasn’t had a chance to use Doval in the closer role since. The Giants were just swept by the Tigers in Detroit, and never led in the ninth inning.

But the change became apparent when former Giants closer Ryan Walker came on in Wednesday’s contest to pitch the 8th inning, making it clear that he’d been moved from the closer role to a late innings role.

Doval was considered one of the best closers in baseball as recently as 2023, when he led the National League in saves with 39 and made the NL All-Star team.

But he had a really poor season in 2024, struggling with command and consistency. He stumbled to a 4.88 earned run average, lost the closer role to Ryan Walker, and was even sent down to the AAA Sacramento River Cats in August.

This move comes amid a tough stretch for the Giants, who have lost 3 games in a row and 6 of their last 10. Though, those struggles have been due largely to offensive consistency and have little to do with any weaknesses on the pitching staff.

Ryan Walker Has Struggled in 2025

After Doval’s struggles in 2024, the Giants installed Ryan Walker as the closer through the remainder of the 2024 season, and again to start 2025.

Walker was the Giants’ best reliever in 2024, posting a 1.91 ERA and 2.8 bWAR. He also struck out 99 batters in 80 innings pitched.

But in 2025, his ERA has ballooned to 4.95 and has not gotten the same swings and misses, only striking out 19 batters in 20 innings pitched.

Due to his slow start, Walker seems to understand the change and supports Doval taking over for him.

“Camilo is absolutely unreal right now, and he was the closer before,” Walker said. “I totally understand the move. If that’s the best position we can be in to win games…then let’s do it.”

Doval Is on Fire

On the other hand, Doval has been one of the best relief pitchers in all of baseball in 2025.

He has a 1.16 ERA on the season, and has been nearly perfect as of late: he is currently riding an 18-inning scoreless streak, with no runs allowed since April 7.

He has been a key reason why the Giants have the best bullpen ERA in all of baseball this season, at 2.48

If Doval struggles, Melvin may move back to Walker, but Melvin asserts that means more about his confidence in Walker than anything else.

“We’re lucky to have two guys that can close,” Melvin said.

Giants fans only hope that Doval can put his 2024 struggles in the closer role behind him and remain confident in the high-pressure role. Then, their already-dominant bullpen will become even stronger.

Doval’s next opportunity to make his first appearance back as the official Giants closer will come on Friday May 30 when the Giants take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park.