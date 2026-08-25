Giants Get Concerning Injury News After Win Over Reds

The San Francisco Giants snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night, beating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 at Oracle Park. The win came right after San Francisco had been swept in a rough three-game series in Boston, giving the Giants a much-needed response.

But manager Tony Vitello‘s postgame press conference wasn’t only about the win. Much of it centered on a moment of concern from earlier in the game.

Whisenhunt Exits Early With Elbow Discomfort

Carson Whisenhunt left Monday’s game early with elbow pain, and Vitello made clear the team’s focus had shifted immediately to his health.

“Anytime a guy comes out of the game, you’re concerned,” Vitello said after San Francisco’s 5-0 win. “And also your heart goes out for him because you want to see him fall through with the outing. But more importantly, you just want to see guys stay healthy. But he’s got discomfort. Obviously, he’s pitching on the elbow area. So he’ll get it looked at tomorrow and see what it says.”

Whisenhunt will undergo an MRI Tuesday morning to figure out what’s going on, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

The frustrating part is the timing. Whisenhunt had struggled for most of the season, entering Monday with a 7.03 ERA and a rough outing last week against the Cleveland Guardians still fresh. But through three innings against Cincinnati, he looked like a completely different pitcher, before something changed on his final two pitches.

“I felt great,” Whisenhunt said postgame. “It’s honestly probably the best I felt all year. Just mechanical, good shapes, velo, everything just felt really good today until the last two pitches.”

That’s what made the exit especially tough to process. He described the sensation as unlike anything he’d experienced before, different even from the elbow sprain that sidelined him back in 2023.

“Trying not to think about it, honestly,” Whisenhunt said. “But never really felt anything like this. I don’t really know kind of where to be at with it. So just kind of play it by ear and get the MRI tomorrow, and then go from there.”

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What’s Next for San Francisco

The MRI Tuesday will determine how serious this is, and until then, everything is speculation. Whisenhunt has said he’s trying not to overthink it, choosing instead to wait for the medical staff’s read before reacting either way.

San Francisco has dealt with a string of injury setbacks all season, and this latest scare fits a pattern the team would rather leave behind. A young pitcher who looked like he’d turned a corner now has to wait and see if his elbow will let him build on it.

Final Word for the Giants

Monday was a needed win after a rough stretch in Boston. Now everyone’s waiting on test results.

Whisenhunt looked sharp for three innings before something changed. The talent showed up. The health didn’t cooperate.

San Francisco will know more soon. Until then, everyone’s hoping the MRI brings good news.