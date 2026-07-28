Giants Get Concerning Injury Update After Brewers Win

The San Francisco Giants delivered one of their cleanest wins of the season Monday night, but manager Tony Vitello had little reason to celebrate afterward. San Francisco beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0, getting a strong start from Tyler Mahle and a season-high three stolen bases. The larger story, though, was an injury to one of the team’s breakout players.

Schmitt Exits With Knee Injury

Casey Schmitt hurt his left knee in the second inning while putting on the brakes during an aggressive turn around first base. He limped off the field and needed assistance getting down the dugout steps, a scary moment for a player who has been central to San Francisco’s lineup all season.

The Giants are currently describing the issue as knee discomfort, with an MRI scheduled for Tuesday to determine the severity. Vitello offered limited clarity after the game, initially saying Schmitt wouldn’t play Tuesday before later indicating the injury could keep him out for a significant stretch.

Vitello spoke to Schmitt’s toughness in the moment.

“He’s a unique personality, but he’s definitely got a level of toughness to him,” Vitello said. “He was really struggling even just to move around there with (Dave Groeschner) checking on him. The first thing is obviously you’ve got to make a change, and second of all, your heart has got to go out to him a little bit and you hope for the best.”

The timing stings given how well Schmitt has played this year. His 21 home runs mark a career high and trail only Rafael Devers on the team, and the very single that led to the injury had just pushed his OPS to .784.

Roster Math Gets Complicated

San Francisco’s immediate options are limited. Every healthy position player on the 40-man roster is already active. Vitello confirmed Matt Chapman won’t be rushed back from his own abdominal strain. No other injured Giants are close enough to help fill the gap immediately.

Final Word for the Giants

San Francisco is hoping Tuesday’s MRI brings better news than Monday night’s scene suggested. Schmitt has been one of the best stories on this roster all season. The Giants clearly view him as part of their long-term plans at second base.

For now, all they can do is wait. They’re hoping the toughness Vitello described translates into a quick recovery.