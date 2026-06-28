San Francisco Giants Cut 5-Year MLB Player Before Braves Series Finale

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

San Francisco Giants Cut 5-Year MLB Player

Before Sunday’s game, the Giants announced that they had made several roster moves.

One of those moves included designating Buddy Kennedy for assignment.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants have made the following roster moves today: • OF Heliot Ramos (#17) returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day Injured List. • IF Buddy Kennedy designated for assignment.”

Kennedy had been in the middle of his first season with the Giants (and appeared in seven games).

It’s possible that he could return to their Triple-A affiliate (if he doesn’t get claimed).

Looking At Kennedy

Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over part of five seasons in the MLB.

Over 74 career games, the the 27-year-old is batting .171 with 28 hits, two home runs, 20 RBIs, 16 runs and one stolen base.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s roster move:

Jeff Young: “There have been some pretty bizarre roles for players on the Giants this year, but Buddy Kennedy not appearing in a game since 6/10 while occupying a spot on the roster is certainly one of them.”

Alex Pavlovic: “Heliot Ramos is back on the roster, Buddy Kennedy was DFA’d. They’re short on infielders but the backups don’t play anyway and Casey Schmitt can cover it if anyone gets hurt.”

@FattyBarrels: “Also, Buddy Kennedy sucks, and there’s probably a better option if we need another infielder.”

@mernole9030: “Kennedy never had a shot. 🤭”

@amramsfan1: “Buddy Kennedy isn’t much of loss should have left him in Sacramento 🤣”