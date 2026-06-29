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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Seattle Mariners Acquiring 5-Year Player From Giants

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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Manager Dan Wilson of the Seattle Mariners speaks with the media prior to the MLB Little League Classic against the New York Mets at Bowman Field on August 17, 2025 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners lost the final game of their series to the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio) by a score of 6-5.

The Mariners will now host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Seattle Mariners Acquire 5-Year Player From SF Giants

GettyBuddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

After Sunday’s game, the Mariners announced that they had made a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

They wrote (via X): “We have acquired INF Buddy Kennedy from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Buddy has been added to the 40-man roster.”

Kennedy had been in the middle of his first season with the Giants (and was designated for assignment).

In addition to the Giants, the 27-year-old has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over five MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts

GettyBuddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at American Family Field on June 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@TridentTrue: “Mainly has played 1B/3B in AAA this year but has a .967 OPS Not quite sure what the plan is here, hoping they stick with Emerson.”

Adam Jude: “Mariners announce they have acquired Buddy Kennedy, a 27-year-old right-handed-hitting infielder, from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Kennedy attended same high school in New Jersey (Millville) as one Mike Trout.”

@Curtis_Crabtree: “Kennedy, 27, has appeared in 74 career games with six teams (SF, LAD, TOR, PHI, DET, ARI). A career .171 hitter with a .527 OPS. Primarily a 2B/3B/1B.”

@hannahbartlet51: “We couldve just brought up bliss and/or pereda”

GettyThird baseman Buddy Kennedy #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres steals an uncovered third base during the seventh inning in the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

@ColeYoungFan: “Never fails how people actually get mad in the comments of 40 man depth moves”

@ACPress_Russo: “That was quick! Kennedy was DFA’d earlier today.”

@theshybb: “Is that dodgers legend buddy kennedy?!”

@MarinersRob: “Career .171 hitter with a .527 OPS. He’ll fit right in”

Mariners Right Now

GettyJulio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit by Josh Naylor #12 during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Mariners are 42-43 in 85 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League West.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Seattle Mariners Acquiring 5-Year Player From Giants

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