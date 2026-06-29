TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Seattle Mariners Acquiring 5-Year Player From Giants

On Sunday, the Seattle Mariners lost the final game of their series to the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio) by a score of 6-5.

The Mariners will now host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Seattle Mariners Acquire 5-Year Player From SF Giants

After Sunday’s game, the Mariners announced that they had made a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

They wrote (via X): “We have acquired INF Buddy Kennedy from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Buddy has been added to the 40-man roster.”

Kennedy had been in the middle of his first season with the Giants (and was designated for assignment).

In addition to the Giants, the 27-year-old has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over five MLB seasons.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@TridentTrue: “Mainly has played 1B/3B in AAA this year but has a .967 OPS Not quite sure what the plan is here, hoping they stick with Emerson.”

Adam Jude: “Mariners announce they have acquired Buddy Kennedy, a 27-year-old right-handed-hitting infielder, from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Kennedy attended same high school in New Jersey (Millville) as one Mike Trout.”

@Curtis_Crabtree: “Kennedy, 27, has appeared in 74 career games with six teams (SF, LAD, TOR, PHI, DET, ARI). A career .171 hitter with a .527 OPS. Primarily a 2B/3B/1B.”

@hannahbartlet51: “We couldve just brought up bliss and/or pereda”

@ColeYoungFan: “Never fails how people actually get mad in the comments of 40 man depth moves”

@ACPress_Russo: “That was quick! Kennedy was DFA’d earlier today.”

@theshybb: “Is that dodgers legend buddy kennedy?!”

@MarinersRob: “Career .171 hitter with a .527 OPS. He’ll fit right in”

Mariners Right Now

The Mariners are 42-43 in 85 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League West.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.