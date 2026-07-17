San Francisco Giants Cut 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Mariners Series

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will play the first of a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Giants will look to build off a series where they took three out of four from the Colorado Rockies last weekend.

San Francisco Giants Cut 9-Year MLB Veteran

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Giants designated Eric Haase for assignment.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • C Eric Haase designated for assignment. • C Daniel Susac (#6) returned from rehab and reinstated from the 10-day Injured List.”

Haase had been in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

He is currently batting .162 with 12 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and eight runs in 29 games.

Looking At Haase

Haase was picked in the 7th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers over nine seasons.

In 2021 (with the Tigers), Haase hit 22 home runs with 61 RBIs.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on the 33-year-old, as he could provide good catching depth.

There is also the chance that he returns to San Francisco (in Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

@Kristie2u: “It surprises me that they DFA’d Haase since he is the only experienced catcher we have”

Jeff Young: “The Giants‘ 40-man roster now stands at 38.”

@dk9rfan: “Well, for those clambering for more youth, @SFGiants now have 7 rookies on the current 26 man roster. 10 others made their @MLB debuts with the Giants”

@makaielaaa: “NOOO why was Haase let goooo😭😭😭”