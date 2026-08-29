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San Francisco Giants Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

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BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 19: Spencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants yells into his glove after pitching against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 19, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.

They most recently lost by a score of 10-6 on Friday.

San Francisco Giants Demote 3-Year MLB Player

GettySpencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the New York Mets in the top of the second inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants announced the news that they had optioned Spencer Bivens to Triple-A.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants optioned Spencer Bivens and called up lefty Seth Lonsway from Sacramento. Also Matt Wilkinson is active as the extra man for doubleheader and will start.”

Bivens has gone 0-0 with a 14.40 ERA in four games this year.

GettySpencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Bivens is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

He went 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 27 games during his rookie year.

In June, Bivens turned 32.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants argues with umpire Ryan Blakney #36 after Blakney ejected Vitello from their game against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Oracle Park on August 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants came into the 2026 season with one of the most notable rosters in all of baseball.

That said, they had a very tough year.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 55-80 record in 135 games.

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 32-35 in 67 games at home).

Following the Diamondbacks, they will visit the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park.

Looking At The D-Backs Right Now

GettyManager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on during the fourth inning of the MLB game against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field on June 21, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with a 72-64 record in 136 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 32-35 in 67 games on the road).

On Monday, the Diamondbacks will host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

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