San Francisco Giants Demote 3-Year MLB Player During Diamondbacks Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park.

They most recently lost by a score of 10-6 on Friday.

San Francisco Giants Demote 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants announced the news that they had optioned Spencer Bivens to Triple-A.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants optioned Spencer Bivens and called up lefty Seth Lonsway from Sacramento. Also Matt Wilkinson is active as the extra man for doubleheader and will start.”

Bivens has gone 0-0 with a 14.40 ERA in four games this year.

Bivens is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

He went 3-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 27 games during his rookie year.

In June, Bivens turned 32.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants came into the 2026 season with one of the most notable rosters in all of baseball.

That said, they had a very tough year.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 55-80 record in 135 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 32-35 in 67 games at home).

Following the Diamondbacks, they will visit the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park.

Looking At The D-Backs Right Now

The Diamondbacks are the third-place team in the National League West with a 72-64 record in 136 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 32-35 in 67 games on the road).

On Monday, the Diamondbacks will host the Philadelphia Phillies.