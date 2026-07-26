San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player During Angels Series

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will be back at Oracle Park to finish their series with the Los Angeles Angels.

They have won each of the first two games (and are going for the sweep).

Most recently, the Giants won by a score of 9-2 on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Giants had sent Tristan Beck back to Triple-A.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves: • LHP Carson Whisenhunt (#88) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Tristan Beck optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday.”

Beck is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

The 30-year-old is currently 0-0 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move