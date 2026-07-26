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San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player During Angels Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will be back at Oracle Park to finish their series with the Los Angeles Angels.

They have won each of the first two games (and are going for the sweep).

Most recently, the Giants won by a score of 9-2 on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player

GettyTristan Beck #43 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Giants had sent Tristan Beck back to Triple-A.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves: • LHP Carson Whisenhunt (#88) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Tristan Beck optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame yesterday.”

Beck is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

The 30-year-old is currently 0-0 with a 6.39 ERA in nine games this year.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 20: Tristan Beck #43 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 20, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player During Angels Series

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