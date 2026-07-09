San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player Before Rockies Series

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a 10-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Giants announced a roster move.

Markus Boucher of KNBR wrote: “Tony Vitello just confirmed to us on @KNBR that Carson Whisenhunt will start tonight against the Rockies & Ryan Walker will be optioned down to AAA”

Walker has gone 0-1 with a 7.52 ERA in 27 games this season.

Looking At Walker

Walker was picked in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

Over 220 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 20-15 with a 3.50 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@triniguy28: “R. Walker has more lives than a cat. We rly should be churning the back end of the bullpen looking for better arms. The players we have just are not reliable. Hopefully we can trade away one of our big three to free up salary cap (self imposed) space to sign better arms.”

@SFGiants241: “Good move. Whisenhunt needs another opportunity. Smart move sending Walker down Please don’t give Ray another shot before trade deadline – capitalize on his value”

@Giants55: “Option Ryan Walker to the moon!”

@KitasanIsKing: “I know it’s unrealistic to expect Walker to be released but all he’s doing in AAA is blocking prospective pitchers from getting a shot to move up in the farm system. I get he had a sub 2 ERA 2 seasons ago but he’s was even more shaky than Doval at his best.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 38-54 record in 92 games.

They are 19-24 in 43 games at home.