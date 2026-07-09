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San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player Before Rockies Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a 10-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player

GettyRyan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on May 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Giants announced a roster move.

Markus Boucher of KNBR wrote: “Tony Vitello just confirmed to us on @KNBR that Carson Whisenhunt will start tonight against the Rockies & Ryan Walker will be optioned down to AAA”

Walker has gone 0-1 with a 7.52 ERA in 27 games this season.

Looking At Walker

GettyRyan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after they beat the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on April 22, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Walker was picked in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his MLB career with the Giants.

Over 220 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 20-15 with a 3.50 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

GettyRyan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after a 5-3 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 18, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@triniguy28: “R. Walker has more lives than a cat. We rly should be churning the back end of the bullpen looking for better arms. The players we have just are not reliable. Hopefully we can trade away one of our big three to free up salary cap (self imposed) space to sign better arms.”

@SFGiants241: “Good move. Whisenhunt needs another opportunity. Smart move sending Walker down Please don’t give Ray another shot before trade deadline – capitalize on his value”

@Giants55: “Option Ryan Walker to the moon!”

@KitasanIsKing: “I know it’s unrealistic to expect Walker to be released but all he’s doing in AAA is blocking prospective pitchers from getting a shot to move up in the farm system. I get he had a sub 2 ERA 2 seasons ago but he’s was even more shaky than Doval at his best.”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting an RBI double scoring Heliot Ramos #17 against the Toronto Blue Jays in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on July 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 38-54 record in 92 games.

They are 19-24 in 43 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Demote 4-Year MLB Player Before Rockies Series

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