Umpire Alan Porter Jr.’s Strike Zone Struggles on Full Display During ABS Challenge-Filled Game

Those who are fans of MLB’s ABS challenge system likely really enjoyed Friday night’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

Throughout the game, the two teams combined to challenge a ball or strike call 14 times — with 10 being successful.

It’s safe to say that home plate umpire Alan Porter Jr. has had better days.

Alan Porter Jr. Had a Poor Feel for the Strike Zone

The night started rather innocuously for Porter, as no ABS challenges were used in the first two innings. The third inning, though, would be a lot less kind to Porter.

With two outs and a runner on first base, Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo came up. The first pitch he saw from pitcher Blade Tidwell was initially called a ball. The Giants successfully challenged the call.

It did not take long for another of Porter’s calls to get overturned. The 0-1 offering to Nolan Arenado, Arizona’s next hitter, was also called a ball. As they did with Perdomo, the Giants successfully challenged the call.

Arenado eventually doubled, which sparked more controversy around Porter. Arenado’s double was down the line. Between innings, San Francisco manager Tony Vitello yelled from the dugout that Arenado’s hit should have been called foul. While the call was not Porter’s, he ejected Vitello from the game. Giants pitcher Logan Webb was also ejected.

Porter’s strike zone was challenged again in the top of the fourth inning. Once again, a ball was called on a pitch to an Arizona hitter, this time Lars Nootbaar. Once again, it was overturned.

The Diamondbacks also had their issues with Porter. Arizona successfully challenged balls called on Shay Whitcomb, Osleivis Basabe and Bryce Eldridge, as well as a strike called on Nolan Arenado.

San Francisco, meanwhile, later successfully challenged balls called on Corbin Carroll and Arenado, as well as a strike on Drew Cavanaugh.

Of course, Porter had his calls confirmed four times, with both teams unsuccessfully challenging twice.

That said, other issues plagued Porter on the night.

Porter Also Missed Two Critical Calls That Were Not Challenged

In the third inning, a 1-2 pitch from Tidwell to Nootbaar was called a ball. While the Giants did not challenge, they clearly would have been successful had they done so. Nootbaar later doubled and scored on a home run.

In the fifth inning, Rafael Devers struck out on a 2-2 pitch. The ball was well out of the zone. The first pitch to the next hitter, Eldridge, was called a ball, which was successfully challenged. While all that was happening, Duane Kuiper, calling the game for the Giants on NBC Sports Bay Area, made an undeniable observation.

“In all honesty, it just hasn’t been a good night for Alan Porter,” Kuiper said.

Certainly, it’s fair to point out that Tidwell and catcher Knizner could have, and should have, challenged the ball to Nootbaar. Similarly, Devers should have challenged the third strike called against him.

Had they done so, a bad night from Porter would have only been worse.