San Francisco Giants Announce Bryce Eldridge Decision Before Rangers Game

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants will look to win their series with the Texas Rangers (in Arlington).

The Giants most recently lost by a score of 5-4 (but the series is tied up at 1-1).

Bryce Eldridge was not in the lineup for Tuesday’s loss.

That said, he had one hit and two RBIs off the bench.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Area wrote (on Tuesday): “Bryce Eldridge has a left thumb bruise after getting jammed a few times last week. He said the plan is for him to start at first base tomorrow. He also said he’s available to run tonight if the Giants need a stolen base.”

San Francisco Giants Announce Bryce Eldridge Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Giants 8/5 B. Eldridge 1B J. Hoo Lee RF W. Adames SS R. Devers DH O. Basabe 2B B. Kennedy 3B G. McCray CF E. Leonard LF D. Cavanaugh C C. Whisenhunt SP”

Eldridge is back in the lineup (and leading off) on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old rookie is batting .256 with 64 hits, 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, 36 runs and one stolen base in 71 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Wednesday’s lineup:

@bms87: “With Chapman being out for an extended period of time why not give Parks Harber some run? They already know what Kennedy can and can’t do, plus they already let him go once.”

@saelee0: “I know we don’t really have anybody else but I’m sick of seeing Buddy Kennedy get ABs”

@dom_tuff: “Now this I like, Gilbert & Chapman at CF & 3B would be my favorite lineup of the year”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants will get the day off on Thursday before hosting the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Currently, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-66 record in 114 games.