Former MLB All-Star Playing For San Francisco Giants Minor League Team

On Tuesday evening, the San Francisco Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park in California.

They lost by a score of 7-5 (and are down 0-2 in the series).

Former All-Star Playing For Giants Minor League

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Michael Fulmer is still playing in the Minor Leagues for the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A affiliate of the Giants).

He has gone 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 games this season.

Fulmer signed a Minor League deal with the Giants over the offseason.

San Francisco Chronicle wrote (on February 12): “Michael Fulmer is a former Rookie of the Year who has held down several relief roles. He’s also a San Francisco Giants non-roster invitee who has endured a series of career-altering injuries.”

Fulmer’s MLB Career

Fulmer was picked in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award with the Detroit Tigers.

In his second season, Fulmer made the MLB All-Star Game.

Following the Tigers, Fulmer had stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

He has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB.

The 33-year-old has gone 37-50 with a 3.95 ERA in 265 career games.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants (or another team) give him a chance this season.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a slow start to the 2026 season.

They are currently 22-33 in 55 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6.

Following one more game with the Diamondbacks, they will visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday in Denver.