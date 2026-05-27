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Former MLB All-Star Playing For San Francisco Giants Minor League Team

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 01: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after being removed from the game during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on April 01, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the San Francisco Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park in California.

They lost by a score of 7-5 (and are down 0-2 in the series).

Former All-Star Playing For Giants Minor League

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers and the American League speaks with the media during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day ahead of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Michael Fulmer is still playing in the Minor Leagues for the Sacramento River Cats (Triple-A affiliate of the Giants).

He has gone 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 games this season.

Fulmer signed a Minor League deal with the Giants over the offseason.

San Francisco Chronicle wrote (on February 12): “Michael Fulmer is a former Rookie of the Year who has held down several relief roles. He’s also a San Francisco Giants non-roster invitee who has endured a series of career-altering injuries.”

Fulmer’s MLB Career

GettyMichael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on September 30, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Tigers defeated the Twins 10-7.

Fulmer was picked in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He won the 2016 American League Rookie of The Year Award with the Detroit Tigers.

In his second season, Fulmer made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyMichael Fulmer #52 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Target Field on August 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Red Sox 10-5.

Following the Tigers, Fulmer had stints with the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox.

He has spent part of eight seasons in the MLB.

The 33-year-old has gone 37-50 with a 3.95 ERA in 265 career games.

It will be interesting to see if the Giants (or another team) give him a chance this season.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 6-3.

The Giants have had a slow start to the 2026 season.

They are currently 22-33 in 55 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6.

Following one more game with the Diamondbacks, they will visit the Colorado Rockies on Friday in Denver.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former MLB All-Star Playing For San Francisco Giants Minor League Team

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