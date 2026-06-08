Giants $12 Million Former All-Star Named Top Trade Chip Amid Disastrous Season?

The San Francisco Giants have not performed well in 2026. After 66 games, they are 27-39 and in they sit in fourth place in the National League West. The wild card race isn’t looking much better, as they are 7 1/2 out in that picture.

It is looking very much like they will be sellers at the trade deadline this summer. This is not a team that is in a position to do any adding, so it looks as though they will be focusing on the future rather than the present.

The Giants will have several trade candidates at the deadline that they could capitalize on. One of them is second baseman Luis Arraez. Maria Guardado of MLB.com predicts that he will be their top trade chip.

“Arraez joined the Giants on a one-year, $12 million deal over the offseason, so he should be an attractive target for teams who are looking to upgrade at second base this summer,” Guardado writes. “The three-time batting champion is known for his elite bat-to-ball skills, but he’s also taken a huge step forward defensively, which should make him even more valuable for contenders down the stretch.”

Giants Have Appealing Trade Chip as Deadline Approaches

In an age in which there are few hitters that reach a .300 average or above, Arraez is a rare exception. He is a three-time All-Star, three-time batting champion and two-time Silver Slugger and is hitting .323/.359/.431 with 25 RBI, a 2.1 WAR and a .790 OPS despite having hit just two home runs.

The Giants are fortunate that he is on an expiring contract, because he is somebody that they can easily move and get a good return for, which would set them up well for the future and possibly put them in position to bounce back into postseason contention in 2027 if the impending lockout doesn’t last too long.

Arraez’s best position is second base, but he can also be used at first base and third base, so he is essentially a jack of all trades for teams looking for infield help. What he lacks in power, he makes up for with his contact, and he continues to be one of the most consistent hitters in Major League Baseball, so there are bound to be contending teams that show interest in him and are potentially willing to overpay a little bit. That could also allow the Giants to clear the way for younger players to have more opportunities later in the season.

Giants’ Playoff Hopes are Slim

There’s still time left in the season, but the Giants’ postseason hopes are slim. They simply have dug themselves a big hole that is going to be difficult to climb out of, especially with the National League being as crowded as it is. They would have to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres just to get to the top.

For this reason, selling seems like the most logical path forward, and Arraez is somebody that they could do well for if that is the route they ultimately decide to take.