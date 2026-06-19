San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision Before Marlins Series

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park.

Most recently, the Giants won 7-5 against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Rafael Devers went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the win.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Decision

Ahead of the series opener with the Marlins, the San Francisco Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 6/19 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge 1B M. Chapman 3B R. Devers DH J. Lee RF W. Adames SS C. Schmitt LF D. Gilbert CF D. Susac C L. Roupp SP”

After alternating between the designated hitter role and first base, Devers will start the series against the Marlins as the team’s designated hitter.

It will mark the 20th game this season that Devers has served as the team’s designated hitter. Devers has appeared in 55 games at first base.

Devers primarily played third base during his career with the Boston Red Sox. He has not played at third base with the San Francisco Giants this season.

During his time playing first base, Devers has graded as a below average defender as Baseball Savant has him at -2 outs above average.

The three-time All-Star is batting .240 with 69 hits, 23 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 34 runs and 35 RBIs in 74 games this season.

Giants Right Now

After winning two games over the National League East leading Atlanta Braves, the Giants improved to 31-43, which is fourth in the National League West. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Landen Roupp will make his 15th start of the season for the Giants. He enters Friday’s game with a 5-7 record and a 4.24 ERA across 74.1 innings.

Marlins Right Now

Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Marlins 6/19 L. Hicks 1B O. Caissie RF H. Hernández DH K. Stowers LF O. Lopez SS J. Marsee CF C. Norby 3B J. Mack C J. Sanoja 2B L. Bachar SP”

After dropping the series to the Phillies, the Marlins are now 37-38. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.