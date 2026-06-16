Giants’ Buster Posey Has Clear Holes to Fill for San Francisco at Trade Deadline

The San Francisco Giants have been one of Major League Baseball’s biggest disappointments thus far. They added a few key pieces in the offseason and even hired Tony Vitello to be their next manager. But things have not worked out in their favor thus far.

As such, the Giants are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes it’s only a matter of time before the Giants come to that realization, listing names such as Robbie Ray and Luis Arraez as obvious trade chips.

Buster Olney of ESPN listed 12 MLB front office executives who are under the most pressure at the deadline. Buster Posey was fifth on the list, and Olney highlighted an obvious area of need for the Giants as they ponder selling.

“San Francisco is among the most disappointing teams this season, and its next moves — likely the trades of veteran players — will be crucial,” Olney wrote. “Similar to (David) Stearns and (Craig) Breslow, Posey needs progress — to successfully bolster a farm system that must become the pipeline of pitching the Giants desperately need. Bryce Eldridge looks as if he could be a cornerstone player for the franchise, but more young (and affordable) players are needed, partly because most of the expensive veterans have underperformed. Other teams wonder if Posey will try to offload at least one big contract before the deadline. Luis Arraez could be his most coveted player, with so few difference-making position players available at this year’s deadline.”

Buster Posey Must Target Young Pitching

The Giants’ farm system is not very strong at the moment, especially on the pitching side. Rosenthal noted that they are not planning on trading Logan Webb, so that eliminates one avenue of being able to add younger pitching.

But Posey can still accomplish this by moving Arraez, who could bring back a good haul. A trade of Rafael Devers is probably unlikely, but Rosenthal listed Matt Chapman as a player on a big contract that could be moved. That could help them potentially bring back some very strong pitching prospects.

The Devers trade cost them Kyle Harrison, who is having a breakout year with the Milwaukee Brewers, so more young and controllable pitchers is something that they could really use as the deadline approaches. Selling at the deadline appears to be the most logical path forward for the Giants as the 2026 season continues to unfold.

Posey Must Get Trade Deadline Right

The Giants are more than likely not going to recover from their slow start to the season, so that is why selling makes sense. But Posey is going to have to get some solid prospects and ace the deadline if he wants to set the Giants up for the future.

They have a clear need for more young talent, and if they can get the right pieces in return for some of their tradable players, they could be in a good position to bounce right back into contention in 2027, lockout permitting.