Giants’ Legend Will ‘The Thrill’ Clark Speaks on 2026 Team

The San Francisco Giants’ season has gone anything but according to plan. Team legend Will ‘The Thrill’ Clark weighed in on SF’s recent struggles.

Will Clark Speaks on Giants’ Deary Start

The Thrill is a co-host on No Filter Network with fellow former big leaguer Eric Byrnes. In their segment on the Giants, they let Tony Vitello’s team have it.

“So Thrill, the Giants are 20-30 right now, they have a run differential of -52, they’re 10.5 games back in the division, at what point of the season would you say they’re just f**ked? It’s not yet right?” asked Byrnes.

“No!” exclaimed Clark. “No way, no way. Because you can catch lightning in a bottle, I don’t care who you are; you can catch lightning in a bottle. But you gotta start playing better, you gotta start gaining ground.”

Thrill continued, “Some of the what I call ‘bonehead plays,’ they’re not gonna cut it. I mean, you and I have kinda talked about it; it was FROWNED upon back in the day. I mean, we’d get fined, like MAJOR money. $250 first infraction, $500 second, and it just kept going. And Willy Adames is out on second base against the Dodgers, uking it up with Mookie Betts. He was actually FACING Mookie Betts. He had no idea what was going on. Because Willy was sitting there talking to Mookie the other way. In the course of yucking it up and everyone being buddies, [Adames] loses track of the outs, they hit a fly ball, he runs, and gets doubled off at second. That should never happen in the Major Leagues. You cannot be 20-30 and have screw-ups like that.”

Adames Is In the Midst of a Tough Stretch

To pour salt on the wound, Adames is currently having a career-worst season. The Giants’ starting shortstop signed a seven-year, $182 million deal, locking him down for the foreseeable future.

After being the first Giant to smack 30 home runs since Barry Bonds, he’s fallen off a cliff to start 2026.

The 30-year-old is batting .233 through 206 at-bats with a mere six home runs. It’s one thing to be a disappointment in the box; it happens to everyone. Baseball is a game riddled with failure at every turn. It’s another thing entirely to be mentally checked out while underperforming–and the fans in the Bay are sick of it.

Giants Fans React to Team’s Forgettable Start

Here’s what people are saying about the Giants so far:

NateOnGoldenState: “The San Francisco Giants need a spark. They’re 10 games under .500 for the first time since 2019, and their 20-30 record is the second-worst in the NL. A rotation shakeup won’t fix everything, but it could be a start. #SFGiants. More on the options ahead at @RoundTheFoghorn.”

Steve Schnell: “20-30 is not a disaster. It’s a slow start – very simple. If July 4th they are 10 games under ok. But GD the sky isn’t falling! It starts tonight! Let’s go @SFGiants.”

KNBR: “‘Buster Posey said he wanted to be in the ‘memory-making’ business … Now all anyone wants to do is forget the first 50 games of the 2026 season.’ New Jock Blog from @knbrmurph.”