San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will begin a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park.

Most recently, the Giants lost 7-6 against the Colorado Rockies.

Luis Arraez went 0-for-4 with a walk in the loss.

San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change

Ahead of the team’s series with the Blue Jays, the San Francisco Giants announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Giants 7/6 H. Ramos RF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers DH J. Lee CF W. Adames SS B. Eldridge 1B V. Bericoto LF E. Haase C L. Roupp SP”

After serving as the team’s leadoff hitter in the series finale against the Rockies, Arraez is back in the No. 2 spot for Monday’s series opener. Arraez served as the team’s leadoff hitter in four of the past five games. In those four games, Arraez totaled 4 hits. However, he totaled three hits in the one game as the No. 2 hitter.

Arraez had mostly been kept out of the leadoff spot earlier in this season, but has now started 17 games in that role. He’s batting only .258 as the leadoff hitter. Meanwhile, as the No. 2 hitter, which has been his most often spot this season, Arraez is batting .374.

Overall, the three-time batting-title winner is batting.326 with 109 hits, 19 doubles, seven triples, four home runs, 45 runs, 33 RBIs and six stolen bases in 84 games this season.

Arraez signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Giants this offseason. He has been named as a potential trade candidate at the deadline this season.

Giants Right Now

Despite Arraez’ strong contributions this season, the San Francisco Giants are in fourth place of the National League West at 37-52. They are tied with the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets for the fewest wins in the National League. The Giants have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Landen Roupp will make his 18th start of the season for San Francisco. He enters Monday’s game with a 5-8 record and a 4.55 ERA in 89 innings pitched.

Blue Jays Right Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 7/6 E. Clement 2B N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B S. Keys DH A. Kirk C D. Varsho CF M. Straw LF A. Giménez SS K. Gausman SP”

The reigning American League champions have disappointed this season as they are in third place of the American League East at 42-48. They have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.