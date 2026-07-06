Dodgers Named Fit For Giants Ex-Batting Champion With Deadline Close

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be one of the many contending teams in pursuit of Tarik Skubal. After all, it makes sense. They are the back-to-back World Series champions and will be looking for big upgrades this summer so that they can take another shot at a title.

But that likely isn’t the only area where they are going to look for upgrades. They could use some offense too. Second base is an interesting position. They have a lot of options there, but not really anybody that can be considered a full-time second baseman.

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN listed Los Angeles as a potential landing spot for San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez.

“Arraez has done more to improve himself in the eyes of teams than perhaps anyone on this list. His second-base defense this year is among the best in the league. Teams also understand how valuable putting the ball in play can be in the postseason, and nobody is better at that than Arraez, who is going to lead MLB in strikeout rate for the fifth consecutive season. With experience at first base, as well, Arraez’s versatility expands his market, positioning him to join his fifth team in five years.”

How Arraez Fits Dodgers

The Dodgers do have Miguel Rojas playing second base, but Arraez gives them a left-handed hitting option. He also is a three-time batting champion, two-time Silver Slugger and three-time All-Star.

He is on an expiring contract, so he is somebody that shouldn’t cost the Dodgers, or any team showing interest an arm and a leg. He doesn’t hit for much power, but he makes up for it with his average. He is hitting .326/.362/.461 with four home runs, 33 RBI and an .823 OPS. He also has a 2.6 WAR and a 132 OPS+.

Arraez would give the Dodgers a true contact hitter that can get on base and hit at the top of the lineup. While batting average is valued less in today’s game, Arraez’s ability to hit for a high average without hitting a ton of home runs is valuable to any team looking to make a push towards the playoffs, so there is still a lot to like about his profile as an offensive player.

He can also play other positions on the infield in case something happens to somebody like Max Muncy or Freddie Freeman.

It will be interesting to see if he is on the Dodgers’ radar.

Rivalry Trades Are Rare

It should be noted that trades within the same division are rare. The Dodgers and Giants were once archrivals, so the idea of a trade between the two teams, especially one that helps the defending World Series champions get better, might be a bit of a stretch.

But Los Angeles has a more bitter rivalry with the San Diego Padres these days, so it’s not completely out of the question, especially with the Giants so far out of contention in both the NL West and wild card races.