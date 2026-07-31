Giants Open to Eating Money on Robbie Ray’s Contract in Trade

The San Francisco Giants are open to eating money on starting pitcher Robbie Ray’s contract ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Ray is known to be available in a trade, as the Giants are not going to make the playoffs this season. The Giants are going to move him, and to get a better return, they are open to eating money on his contract to acquire better prospects back from any acquiring ballclub.

Giants Open to Retaining Salary in Robbie Ray Trade

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Giants are open to eating salary on Ray in any potential deal at the deadline if it gets them back a better return.

The Giants have “suggested to teams it will pay down some of the $8 million-plus Ray is owed for the rest of the season,” Passan wrote, who believes San Francisco shouldn’t have a problem dealing the starter.

“They should find a taker on Ray, too, particularly with a willingness to pay down his salary.

Ray is finishing the final season of the five-year, $115 million deal that he signed with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent in 2021. He only lasted two seasons in Seattle before he was traded to San Francisco, where he has been pitching the past three seasons.

Robbie Ray is Having a Solid Season

A former Cy Young Award winner in the American League with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021, Ray is having a bounce-back year for the Giants.

This season, Ray has started 20 games and has pitched in 21 games overall, with a 3.16 ERA in 116.2 IP. He also has a 1.7 bWAR so far this season.

While he is no longer the strikeout machine that he once was during the prime of his career, he is still a solid veteran who would fit in well on any contender as a depth piece in their starting rotation.

If Ray could be a team’s third or fourth starter, it would help any team heading into the postseason, as he would not be relied on to be their ace, but rather someone who can help eat innings and provide veteran stability.