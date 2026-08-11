San Francisco Giants Sign 31-Year-Old MLB Veteran During Astros Series

The San Francisco Giants lost 6-3 in extra innings to the Houston Astros on Monday in the series opener.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, the Giants made a notable roster move as they enter the final 43 games of the regular season with a 49-70 record and their postseason hopes essentially gone.

Giants Sign Veteran Catcher

After exercising his opt-out from the Boston Red Sox organization, 31-year-old veteran catcher Andrew Knizner officially signed a major league contract with the Giants.

In corresponding moves, San Francisco designated infielder/outfielder Eddys Leonard for assignment and optioned catcher Zach Morgan to Triple-A Sacramento.

The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • OF Victor Bericoto returned from rehab and reinstated from the 10-day Injured List.

• IF/OF Eddys Leonard designated for assignment.

• C Andrew Knizner (#19) signed to a Major League contract.

• C Zach Morgan optioned to… — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 11, 2026

Knizner spent last season with the Giants and recently played for Triple-A Worcester. His strong play there gave him confidence that another organization would give him an opportunity to return to the majors down the stretch, and he ultimately got that chance.

According to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Susan Slusser, the Giants called Knizner on Monday, and he immediately hopped on a six-hour flight with his wife and 10-month-old son, Grant.

Knizner’s MLB Career

The Cardinals drafted Knizner in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he made his MLB debut in 2019. He ultimately spent five seasons with St. Louis before joining the Texas Rangers in 2024.

As mentioned, Knizner appeared in 33 games for the Giants last season.

Over his seven-year MLB career, Knizner has appeared in 323 games and recorded 101 runs, 186 hits, 19 home runs and 90 RBIs while batting .211.

Knizner will now join Drew Cavanaugh as the second catcher on San Francisco’s active roster.