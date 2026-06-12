Giants Breakout Star Named Unlikely Trade Candidate as Stock Rises

The San Francisco Giants weren’t expected to be a powerhouse in 2026, but they have had a disappointing year. At 28-41, they are already 16 games back in the National League West, and the wild card race isn’t looking much better.

It is obvious by now that the Giants will be sellers at the trade deadline. To what degree they will sell is not 100 percent certain at the moment, but it’s very likely that they will be offloading some pieces.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed a few trade candidates whose stocks are rising. Among them was Casey Schmitt, who has been one of the top players on a lackluster Giants’ roster this season, though he noted that it might be unlikely to see him move.

“Schmitt has been the Giants’ best player in 2026, so trading the 27-year-old might not be in the cards for San Francisco,” Feinsand wrote. “But Schmitt would be an attractive trade candidate for many teams given his versatility in the field, and given his breakout offensive season, the Giants could look to capitalize on his value if they decide to become big sellers. In 61 games this season, Schmitt – who will be arbitration-eligible for the first time next offseason – has 15 home runs, 38 RBIs and an .823 OPS.”

Giants’ Casey Schmitt Named Unlikely Trade Candidate

Schmitt has had a strong season. The Giants have a few players on expiring contracts that are very likely to be moved, those being left-hander Robbie Ray and three-time batting champion Luis Arraez.

But if the Giants want to have a big fire sale, then everything will be on the table, and that may include a trade of Schmitt. Because the 27-year-old infielder has three years of club control after 2026 and is not a free agent until 2030, he could bring back a solid haul of prospects for the Giants, which is something they could certainly use with the way their season has gone up to this point.

Since the days of their World Series championships, the Giants haven’t been the same team, but also have not ever fully committed to a rebuild. By moving Schmitt, they would finally be doing just that and setting themselves up for the future.

Schmitt is hitting .276 with a 132 OPS+ this season, so there is a lot for contending teams to like about him as a potential trade candidate. If the Giants do make him available, there will be a lot of contending teams that show interest in him.

Is it Time for Fire Sale in San Francisco?

Perhaps it is time for the Giants to finally have a fire sale and commit to a rebuild. Trading their best player would certainly seem to signal a new direction for Buster Posey’s club.

They have a long way to go before they can catch the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. As currently constructed, they won’t be able to do that, and it may take a couple of years before they can even consider that.

It will be interesting to see what path they take at the deadline.