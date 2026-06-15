Giants Reportedly Exploring Trades for Pair of Veterans

The San Francisco Giants have been a massive disappointment this season. At 29-43, they are nine games back in the wild card race and 16 back in the National League West. At this point, it appears likely that they will be sellers at the trade deadline.

They have a few players on expiring contracts. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Matt Chapman is a possible trade candidate, but that they don’t have any plans to trade right-hander Logan Webb.

However, that does not mean that they are going to be inactive at the deadline. Rosenthal also notes that while the Giants have not fully committed to selling, there are two players that they are thinking about moving.

“The San Francisco Giants have not fully committed to becoming sellers at the trade deadline. But they are moving closer to making that determination,” Rosenthal wrote.

“In recent days, the Giants have put out feelers on some of their players, testing the waters for potential deals, according to people briefed on their discussions.

“The most obvious players for the Giants to move would be two of their potential free agents, second baseman Luis Arraez and left-hander Robbie Ray . It’s doubtful they could swing quality deals for expensive and underperforming veterans such as first baseman Rafael Devers and shortstop Willy Adames.”

Giants Exploring Trades for Veterans

Arraez and Ray both make sense as trade pieces. They are on expiring contracts, and contending teams will certainly show interest in them as they look for ways to enhance their rosters.

Ray isn’t having his best season, having posted a 4.42 ERA. The Giants likely won’t be able to get a lot for him, and Rosenthal also notes that teams view the former Cy Young winner as more of a back-end rotation piece rather than somebody who can be trusted to start a playoff game.

However, Arraez is having another solid season at the plate. He is hitting .319/.352/.435 with two home runs, 26 RBI and a .787 OPS. The fact that he is a three-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and three-time batting champion also certainly helps, and he can plug holes at first base, second base or third base.

The Giants likely are not going anywhere this season, so it may only be a matter of time before they fully commit to selling at the trade deadline. Arraez and Ray make the most sense as trade chips given their contract status for 2026.

Where Giants Stand with Deadline Close

The Giants haven’t sunk all the way to the bottom of the NL West, but they aren’t too far away from it. They made some solid moves in the offseason and built a team that looked capable of taking the next step forward.

San Francisco has done anything but that this year, and now, they find themselves well out of postseason contention. For a team in their position, selling at the deadline makes the most sense. Arraez and Ray are obvious candidates, but it will be interesting to see if the Giants go beyond that and potentially move other pieces as well.