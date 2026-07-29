Giants’ Harrison Bader Suffers Bizarre Injury Setback During Foot Recovery

The bad news keeps coming for the San Francisco Giants. The team earlier on Tuesday announced that utility infielder Casey Schmitt is going on the 10-day injured list.

Schmitt suffered a potential season-ending injury during Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Giants later announced on Tuesday an injury update to outfielder Harrison Bader.

Harrison Bader Reinjures Foot In Scooter Accident

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Harrison Bader sustained a further injury to his left foot in a scooter accident.

“The update on Harrison Bader is a bizarre one,” Pavlovic reported. “He went to see a specialist for his plantar fasciitis, but the Giants announced that he had a scooter accident ‘on Saturday night/early Sunday morning’ and further injured that left foot. He will now get an MRI for the new injury.”

Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News also reported the news.

“Harrison Bader had a scooter accident this past weekend and further injured the same foot he was recovering from,” delos Santos wrote. “Bader met with a foot and ankle specialist in Indianapolis yesterday, but the scooter accident impacted the evaluation. He’ll have an MRI today.”

Delos Santos also revealed that this was not the first time Bader had been involved in a scooter accident. The University of Florida baseball team suspended the center fielder for a similar incident.

Harrison Bader with the San Francisco Giants

The Giants signed Bader this offseason to a 2-year, $20.5 million contract to shore up their outfield defense. The move pushed Jung Hoo Lee, who started in center field the last two seasons, to right field.

However, Bader has struggled with San Francisco in an injury-riddled season. The former Gold Glove winner has only played 30 games for the Giants.

After posting a batting average of .277 and an OPS of .796 with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies last season, Bader’s bat has been quiet this year.

He is currently slashing .170/.198/.358 and has hit 5 home runs and 14 RBIs in 111 plate appearances.

During Bader’s absence, 25-year-old Drew Gilbert has received the bulk of the playing time in center field.

Giants Fans React To Bader’s Reinjury

A lot of Giants fans chimed in after it was announced that Bader reinjured his foot in a scooter accident.

@C2Cbsbl: “Any chance he did anything that would allow them to void the contract? Only half kidding.”

@Ryvi40027543 : “This seems similar to a couple other players. Sure, now others can play, but do the Giants see adding him back to the roster this season? Take care and get well, just an odd series of events…”

@iwilsonq: “I’m starting to think we’re not getting the full picture on some of these announcements.”