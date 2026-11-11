San Francisco Giants Hire Ex-New York Yankees Hitting Coach

The San Francisco Giants have to find a new hitting coach after Hunter Mense left the organization to join the Kansas City Royals. Mense joined the Royals’ coaching staff on Nov. 5.

The Giants ranked 23rd in wRC+ last season. Some of that is skewed after the Giants lost key hitters Matt Chapman and Casey Schmitt to injury.

President of Baseball Operations said on Tuesday that the team was close to finding a new hitting coach. Posey didn’t waste any time making a statement with his latest addition to the coaching staff.

Giants Add Ex-Yankees Hitting Coach

Robert Murray of Fansided first reported on Wednesday that the Giants were in talks with New York Yankees hitting coach James Rowson for a position on the staff. Murray noted one possibility being Major League offensive coordinator.

Rowson has been the Yankees’ hitting coach since Nov. 2023 and made previous stops with the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins. He served as a bench coach in Miami from 2020-22.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post also confirmed Rowson’s hiring. “Have now heard that Rowson is going to be hired by the SFGiants in the role of offensive coordinator,” Sherman wrote on X.

“Buster Posey said yesterday the Giants were close to finding a hitting coach to replace Hunter Mense, now with KC,” John Shea of the San Francisco Standard added. “James Rowson is an accomplished big-league hitting coach who’d bring fresh ideas.”

Rowson helped lead the Yankees to a 93-68 record this season. The Yankees were one of the best home run-hitting teams (2nd best) but struggled overall with contact (28th in hits per game).

Other Giants Coaching Staff Decisions

Posey also announced on Tuesday a series of decisions along the Giants’ coaching staff.

“Taira Uematsu will be the new 1B coach. Wash will be back on staff, and Pettis will be back at third base,” Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote.

Uematsu was promoted from quality-control coach to first-base coach ahead of the 2027 season. He will replace Shane Robinson, who moved to a role in the Giants’ minor league side.

Ron Washington returns as San Francisco’s infielders coach. He helped Luis Arraez become one of the best defensive second basemen across MLB.

Lastly, Gary Pettis returns as the Giants’ third base coach after taking over for Hector Borg last season.