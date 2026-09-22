Injured San Francisco Giants Star Will Make $22 Million Next Season

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Minnesota Twins at Oracle Park in California.

The Giants are coming off a 5-2 win on Monday night.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants won 5-2. Bo Davidson picked up a hit, stolen base and run in his MLB debut and Drew Gilbert continued a big second half with three hits and his 11th homer.”

Injured SF Giants Star Will Make $22 Million Next Season

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Giants announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to place Jung Hoo Lee on the injured list.

Pavlovic wrote: “Bryce Eldridge went on the concussion IL. Jung Hoo Lee, the last man standing from Opening Day, is going on the IL with a groin contusion after a poorly placed foul ball yesterday. Mayer and Davidson take their spots. Philip Abner was DFA’d to clear a 40-man spot.”

It’s worth noting that Lee is in the middle of a big contract.

After making $22 million this year, he will make the same amount next season.

If Lee does not opt out of his contract (at the end of the 2027 season), he will be paid $20.5 million in 2028 and 2029.

Lee is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

He has been a very solid contributor to the team.

The 28-year-old batted .276 with 149 hits, 10 home runs, 57 RBIs, 65 runs and 12 stolen bases in 143 games this year.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants came into the 2026 season with a lot of notable player on their roster.

That said, they have had a tough year (and made a lot of trades).

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-92 record in 157 games.

Following two more games with the Twins, they will finish their season when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers.