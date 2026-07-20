Jackson Flora Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With San Francisco Giants

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Giants lost by a score of 6-3 (and lost two out of three in the series).

Jackson Flora Makes Heartfelt Post

Earlier this month, the Giants selected Jackson Flora with the 4th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported that Flora has now signed a deal with the Giants.

Callis wrote (on July 18): “1st-rder Jackson Flora signs w/ @SFGiants for $7,997,500 (slot 4 value = $8,988,400). @UCSB_Baseball RHP, consensus best pitcher in @MLBDraft , mid-90s fastball to 100 mph w/good shape, slider & kick change are weapons too. Led NCAA D-I with 1.06 ERA.”

Flora then made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 23,000 likes.

He wrote: “full circle”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments: