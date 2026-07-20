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Jackson Flora Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With San Francisco Giants

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Seattle Mariners in Washington.

The Giants lost by a score of 6-3 (and lost two out of three in the series).

Jackson Flora Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyThe San Francisco Giants select Jackson Flora fourth overall during the 2026 MLB Draft at Pennsylvania Convention Center on July 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, the Giants selected Jackson Flora with the 4th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reported that Flora has now signed a deal with the Giants.

Callis wrote (on July 18): “1st-rder Jackson Flora signs w/ @SFGiants for $7,997,500 (slot 4 value = $8,988,400). @UCSB_Baseball RHP, consensus best pitcher in @MLBDraft , mid-90s fastball to 100 mph w/good shape, slider & kick change are weapons too. Led NCAA D-I with 1.06 ERA.”

Flora then made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 23,000 likes.

He wrote: “full circle”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Jackson Flora Makes Heartfelt Post After Signing With San Francisco Giants

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