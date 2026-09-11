How San Francisco Giants First-Round Pick Fared in MiLB Postseason Start

As the San Francisco Giants look to the future, 2026 first-round pick Jackson Flora is certainly a cornerstone piece. On Sept. 10, the hard-throwing right-hander took the ball for the Single-A San Jose Giants as they looked to advance to the CAL Championship.

For Flora, the Giants and their fans, the results were positive.

Jackson Flora Shined Brightly in Single-A Start

As expected, the Giants are limiting Flora’s pitches in the early days of his professional career. But while Flora wasn’t on the mound for a long time, he made a big impression.

Flora pitched two no-hit innings against the Stockton Ports, Single-A affiliate of the Athletics. He did walk two batters in the brief appearance but also struck out four. Flora also endeared himself to the fans in San Jose, as one of his strikeouts was against the game’s “beer batter,” Edgar Montero, which led to discounted beer at the concession stands.

As Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported, the strikeout came just after a 100 mph fastball narrowly missed the zone. Pavlovic also detailed that Flora was well aware of what his strikeout meant for the fans.

“Flora reached back and delivered his hardest pitch of the night, a 100 mph fastball. It missed the outside corner,” Pavlovic wrote.

“Two pitches later, Flora got the strikeout — his third of the inning and fourth overall — with a well-placed breaking ball,” added Pavlovic. “As fans rushed from their seats and headed for the concourse, he walked off the field and tipped his cap. He knew what had been at stake, and he had gotten the job done.”

While that was it for Flora, the Giants won the game 3-1.

Flora Is Making a Strong Early Impression

While Flora’s professional career is still in its infancy, he’s made a strong early impression — and not just with his stuff.

“The ability to slow the game down was unbelievable,” San Jose manager Ydwin Villegas said, per Maria Guardado, MLB.com. “It was a big game tonight, and he was acting like he was here since day one. That’s pretty impressive to see from a kid that was making his second outing so far.”

Flora was selected fourth overall by the Giants in the 2026 MLB Draft. He was the first pitcher taken and the only one selected in the top 15. During the 2026 season at UC Santa Barbara, Flora posted a 1.06 ERA with a 0.853 WHIP. In 102 innings over 16 appearances (12 starts), Flora issued 32 walks and struck out 133 batters.

The game against Stockton was Flora’s first postseason start and only the second of his professional career. In his first outing, he pitched one shutout inning, allowed one hit, issued one walk and struck out two.