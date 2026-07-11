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Meet Jackson Flora: The Giants’ New 100-MPH Flamethrower

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: San Francisco Giants' president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, watches the Giants during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants selected UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora No. 4 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. The star pitcher was the highest selected pitcher in the MLB draft and regularly touches 100 mph with his 70-grade fastball.

This was the highest draft pick the Giants have had since they took Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart No. 2 overall in 2018.

Giants select Jackson Flora in MLB Draft

GettySan Francisco Giants select UC Santa Barbara star pitcher Jackson Flora No. 4 overall in 2026 MLB Draft

What Does Jackson Flora Provide?

Flora was MLB’s No. 4 draft prospect after an incredible season with the Gauchos. The 21-year-old went 12-0 and held a 1.06 ERA last season. He recorded 133 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-5-inch righty holds a 70-grade fastball, 55-grade slider, 55-grade changeup and 55-grade control.

Acoording to MLB.com scouting report, “The 6-foot-5 right-hander already offers premium velocity, with a fastball that sits in the 96-97 mph range and regularly touches triple digits, with good shape, carry and armside ride to it. He’ll employ two different sliders, both of which can flash plus. There’s a slower 78-81 mph sweeper with a lot of horizontal depth and also a harder, more gyro-like traditional slider, thrown 86-89 mph. He has plus feel to spin and just needs to gain a little bit more consistency with shape. His hard changeup is coming along, a kick change with downer splitter depth that now flashes plus.”

Flora is also a Bay Area native who grew up rooting for the Giants. He went to Foothill High School in Pleasanton, CA, the same school that fan-favorite shortstop Brandon Crawford attended.

Washington Nationals v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Bryce Eldridge #8 of the San Francisco Giants reacts hitting a walk-off grand slam home run while trotting around the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Washington Nationals 11-10 at Oracle Park on June 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

How Does the San Francisco Giants’ Farm System Look Now

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has been building a solid farm system since taking over the role in 2024. However, San Francisco lacks arm talent in the minors and Flora has the talent to jump through the system quickly.

The Giants signed the top international prospect in consecutive years, in shortstops Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez.

The two teenagers are the top two Giants’ prospects, with Gonzalez ranked No. 15 and Hernandez No. 34 by MLB. Middle infielder Jhonny Level (No. 49) is also ranked among MLB’s top 100 prospects. 2025 first-round pick Gavin Kilen and outfielders Dakota Jordan and Bo Davidson are among the Giants’ top young players as well.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old first baseman/designated hitter Bryce Eldridge is finding success in his rookie campaign with the major league club. The former top prospect is currently posting a .269 batting average and has recorded 8 home runs and 20 RBIs in 52 games.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Meet Jackson Flora: The Giants’ New 100-MPH Flamethrower

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