Meet Jackson Flora: The Giants’ New 100-MPH Flamethrower

The San Francisco Giants selected UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora No. 4 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. The star pitcher was the highest selected pitcher in the MLB draft and regularly touches 100 mph with his 70-grade fastball.

This was the highest draft pick the Giants have had since they took Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart No. 2 overall in 2018.

What Does Jackson Flora Provide?

Flora was MLB’s No. 4 draft prospect after an incredible season with the Gauchos. The 21-year-old went 12-0 and held a 1.06 ERA last season. He recorded 133 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched.

The 6-foot-5-inch righty holds a 70-grade fastball, 55-grade slider, 55-grade changeup and 55-grade control.

Acoording to MLB.com scouting report, “The 6-foot-5 right-hander already offers premium velocity, with a fastball that sits in the 96-97 mph range and regularly touches triple digits, with good shape, carry and armside ride to it. He’ll employ two different sliders, both of which can flash plus. There’s a slower 78-81 mph sweeper with a lot of horizontal depth and also a harder, more gyro-like traditional slider, thrown 86-89 mph. He has plus feel to spin and just needs to gain a little bit more consistency with shape. His hard changeup is coming along, a kick change with downer splitter depth that now flashes plus.”

Flora is also a Bay Area native who grew up rooting for the Giants. He went to Foothill High School in Pleasanton, CA, the same school that fan-favorite shortstop Brandon Crawford attended.

How Does the San Francisco Giants’ Farm System Look Now

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has been building a solid farm system since taking over the role in 2024. However, San Francisco lacks arm talent in the minors and Flora has the talent to jump through the system quickly.

The Giants signed the top international prospect in consecutive years, in shortstops Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez.

The two teenagers are the top two Giants’ prospects, with Gonzalez ranked No. 15 and Hernandez No. 34 by MLB. Middle infielder Jhonny Level (No. 49) is also ranked among MLB’s top 100 prospects. 2025 first-round pick Gavin Kilen and outfielders Dakota Jordan and Bo Davidson are among the Giants’ top young players as well.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old first baseman/designated hitter Bryce Eldridge is finding success in his rookie campaign with the major league club. The former top prospect is currently posting a .269 batting average and has recorded 8 home runs and 20 RBIs in 52 games.