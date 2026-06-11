Giants Get Latest Jung Hoo Lee Update After Wild Comeback Win

The San Francisco Giants pulled off the wildest comeback of their season on Wednesday, rallying from a 9-1 deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 11-10 on a walk-off grand slam by Bryce Eldridge in the ninth inning. The win was dramatic, the comeback was remarkable, and the headlines belonged to Eldridge.

Quietly, in the middle of all of it, Jung Hoo Lee went two-for-four with a walk and scored twice.

And extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

The Streak That Keeps Growing

Lee lined a single to right field on Wednesday to keep the run alive, the longest hitting streak by a Giant since Angel Pagan reached 19 games back in 2016. He is now one game away from matching that mark and two away from setting a new franchise benchmark for the current era.

The numbers across the streak have been striking. Lee is hitting .334 with a .820 OPS on the season, with three home runs and 22 RBIs through 59 games. He is also leading Major League Baseball in four-hit games, a detail that speaks to the consistency and quality of contact he has been generating.

All-Star conversations have started circulating around Lee, with his vote totals reportedly surging during the streak. For a player who spent his first two seasons in San Francisco as a solid but unspectacular presence, 2026 has been a different story entirely.

What Lee Brings to the Giants

Lee arrived in San Francisco in December 2023 on a six-year, $113 million deal after a decorated career in the KBO with the Kiwoom Heroes. Two batting titles. Five Gold Gloves. A league MVP and a Rookie of the Year award in his native South Korea. The Giants had plenty of reason to invest. The transition to Major League Baseball took time, as it does for most players making that leap.

The 27-year-old has answered any remaining questions in 2026. The swing that made him a star in Korea is translating. The league is taking notice.

Final Word for the Giants

San Francisco is 28-41 and still searching for consistency as a team. Lee’s hitting streak is one of the few things that has been reliable all month.

Eighteen games and counting. Pagan’s mark is within reach. The Giants will be watching to see how far Lee can take it.