San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change Before Rockies Game

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

They are coming off a 15-3 loss on Friday.

Luis Arraez (who led off) finished with one hit, one strikeout and one run.

San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Change

For Saturday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/4 H. Ramos RF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers 1B J. Hoo Lee CF W. Adames SS B. Eldridge DH V. Bericoto LF E. Haase C R. Ray SP”

Arraez has been moved down to the second spot in the order on Saturday.

He is currently batting .326 with 106 hits, four home runs, 32 RBIs, 44 runs and six stolen bases in 82 games.

The three-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

Before the Giants, Arraez spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres.

Social Media On Arraez’s Strong Play

Here’s what people have been saying about Arraez recently:

@ByMMonreal: “Fun Fact: Luis Arraez has already tied his career high in fWAR in just 82 games this season. 2023: 3.4 fWAR 2026: 3.4 fWAR”

@MLBStats: “Lowest strikeout rates in MLB: Luis Arraez: 3.6% Nico Hoerner: 7.5% Sal Frelick: 8.9% Jung Hoo Lee: 9.2%”

MLB: “Luis Arraez has gone 76 straight plate appearances without a strikeout 🤯”

@CodifyBaseball: “Luis Arráez is the first MLB player to have 40+ total bases and 0 strikeouts in a 17-game span since Adrián Beltré in 2013. 😮”

If the Giants look to move Arraez, they could likely get a decent return.

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his eighth season.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 36-51 record in 87 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 18-29 in 47 games on the road).