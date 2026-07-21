San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Lineup Change Before Royals Game

The San Francisco Giants lost 4-3 on a walk-off bunt against the Kansas City Royals on Monday. They tied the game in the top of the 9th inning after shortstop Willy Adames hit a two-run home run.

It marked their third consecutive loss. The Giants dropped to 42-58, the third-worst record in the National League. San Francisco announced their lineup ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Royals, which features a surprise change.

San Francisco Giants Announce Luis Arraez Lineup Change

Everyday second baseman Luis Arraez was not listed in the Giants’ lineup. Instead, 28-year-old Christian Koss will start at second base and bat ninth in the order.

The first conclusion for Arraez not being in the lineup today is that he is injured or needs rest. But the Giants are playing just their fifth game since the All-Star break.

Arraez, who recently made his fourth All-Star team, also started at second base on Monday and played the whole game. He was the Giants’ leadoff batter and went 0-for-4 in yesterday’s loss.

Latest Luis Arraez Trade Rumors

The 8-year MLB veteran has become one of the most obvious trade candidates. He is on an expiring $12 million contract with the Giants. In addition, San Francisco’s odds to make the playoffs are dwindling.

Arraez has proven to be one of the team’s best positional players this season, thanks to his significant defensive improvement at second base. The 29-year-old has provided Gold-Glove-caliber defense along with his elite bat-to-ball skills.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Jeff Passan released his updated top 100 trade candidate list. Arraez was named the 10th best player who could get moved, with a 95 percent chance of being traded.

Passan wrote (via his story): “Arraez has done more to improve himself in the eyes of teams than perhaps anyone on this list. His second-base defense this year is among the best in the league. Teams also understand how valuable putting the ball in play can be in the postseason, and nobody is better at that than Arraez, who is going to lead MLB in strikeout rate for the fifth consecutive season. With experience at first base, as well, Arraez’s versatility expands his market, positioning him to join his fifth team in five years.”

Passan listed the Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates as likely destinations for Arraez’s services.

What’s Next for the Giants

The Giants face the Royals in game two of their three-game series in Kansas City. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (2-8, 5.31 ERA) takes the mound for San Francisco against Kansas City righty Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.08 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. PST.

San Francisco will conclude their series on Wednesday when they face the Royals at 11:10 a.m PST.

The team will then have a six-game homestand against the Los Angeles Angels and Milwaukee Brewers.