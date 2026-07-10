Luis Arraez Open to Surprise Move With the San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have been one of, if not the most disappointing team in all of Major League Baseball this season, and with the team that Buster Posey has assembled, there’s very few bright spots on the horizon for a once successful franchise.

On the positive side, this is a team that’s got plenty of veterans they could move at the trade deadline, and while some of their deals will be very tough to trade, they should be very active in looking to improve for the future. One of those players is Luis Arraez, who was signed by the Giants this off-season, but now, there’s been a twist in the tale, and he may not want out after all.

Luis Arraez Could Look to Extend his Stay in San Francisco

Despite Arraez likely being the Giants best trade chip given his cheap, short-term deal, according to recent reports from John Shea, Arraez could be open to extending in San Francisco, rather than being dealt at the trade deadline.

However, he’s still well aware of the situation in San Francisco, with the team’s short-term future being dire at best, meaning that if the Giants would prefer to trade the veteran infielder, it’s a situation he would understand, especially if it was a World Series contender that looked to acquire him.

“Yes, why not?” Arráez said. “Especially because this organization gave me a big opportunity to improve my defense. I would love to come back here. We’re still in the season, and I don’t think about that right now. But in the future, let’s see what happens. I’m open to listen to whatever they want to say to me.”

Should the Giants Sell High on Luis Arraez?

This past winter, very few teams showed immense interest in Arraez due to question marks over his defensive abilities, but the Giants willingness to let him play second-base is seemingly a key reason why he would welcome a long-term stay in San Francisco. In his first year with the Giants, Arraez is hitting .326 with an .823 OPS to go along with 4 home runs and 35 RBI, and while the defensive game still isn’t stellar, he’s been one of the teams standout performers thus far in 2026.

With August 3rd looming, the Giants currently hold a record of 39-54, putting them just two games ahead of the Colorado Rockies for fourth place in the National League West, and if the team were smart, they’d ship out Arraez in a deal involving future assets, with most expecting them to do just that.

Ultimately, the Giants are a team that need to sell on this group and start planning for the future, and while Arraez could be a very valuable piece for them in the long-term, he’s more valuable as a trade chip at 29-years-old, so while he’s open to a deal, don’t be shocked to see him moved in the next three weeks to a World Series contending team.