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San Francisco Giants Manager Makes Luis Arraez Statement Before Trade Deadline

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Luis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after a home run during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

They won by a score of 16-3 (and took two out of three in the series).

Luis Arraez finished (Wednesday’s victory) with four hits, two RBIs, one run and one stolen base.

San Francisco Giants Manager Makes Luis Arraez Statement

GettyTony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being ejected during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

With the Giants struggling, Arraez has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Recently, manager Tony Vitello spoke about the four-time MLB All-Star (h/t NBC Sports Area & California).

Reporter: “Tony, if this was Arraez’ last home game in a Giants uniform, what lasting impact did he make in his four months here?”

Vitello: “Made everybody’s day better… My initial answer would be we don’t have enough time here. And, I’d put it in a note to him, and I’d put it in a note to you all. So maybe we’ll revisit that question if it is the case. But I think a succinct, exact answer is… You could pick any fan you want. You guys, players, coaches. Literally made everyone’s day better every day. And it wasn’t, there wasn’t any days off for that theory either.”

Looking At Arraez

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants goes to first base after drawing a walk during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Arraez is in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins over eight MLB seasons.

Right now, the 29-year-old is batting .331 with 135 hits, four home runs, 43 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants walks up to the batters box against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Arraez could likely get back a nice return for the Giants on the trade market.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Manager Makes Luis Arraez Statement Before Trade Deadline

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