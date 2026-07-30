San Francisco Giants Manager Makes Luis Arraez Statement Before Trade Deadline

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

They won by a score of 16-3 (and took two out of three in the series).

Luis Arraez finished (Wednesday’s victory) with four hits, two RBIs, one run and one stolen base.

San Francisco Giants Manager Makes Luis Arraez Statement

With the Giants struggling, Arraez has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Recently, manager Tony Vitello spoke about the four-time MLB All-Star (h/t NBC Sports Area & California).

Reporter: “Tony, if this was Arraez’ last home game in a Giants uniform, what lasting impact did he make in his four months here?”

Vitello: “Made everybody’s day better… My initial answer would be we don’t have enough time here. And, I’d put it in a note to him, and I’d put it in a note to you all. So maybe we’ll revisit that question if it is the case. But I think a succinct, exact answer is… You could pick any fan you want. You guys, players, coaches. Literally made everyone’s day better every day. And it wasn’t, there wasn’t any days off for that theory either.”

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Looking At Arraez

Arraez is in the middle of his first season with the Giants.

He has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins over eight MLB seasons.

Right now, the 29-year-old is batting .331 with 135 hits, four home runs, 43 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 102 games.

Arraez could likely get back a nice return for the Giants on the trade market.