Giants’ Marcelo Mayer Makes Feelings Clear After Red Sox Trade

Marcelo Mayer is happy about his trade to the San Francisco Giants, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The 23-year-old infielder appears to be settling in well.

Mayer was one of the most heralded prospects in baseball less than a year ago with the Boston Red Sox, drafted fourth overall in 2021. Injuries slowed that trajectory in Boston. Now he’s getting a chance to start fresh on the West Coast.

Mayer Embraces Move to San Francisco

Mayer stood at his new locker Saturday and talked about the move, per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

“I’m just super excited for the opportunity that I have here,” Mayer said.

He’s back on the West Coast now. He’s close to family. Mayer said his new teammates welcomed him right away.

Mayer grew up in Chula Vista, California. He knows Giants infielder Casey Schmitt from home. Both played at Eastlake High School, though Mayer was still in ninth grade when Schmitt graduated.

“I’ve known Casey pretty much my whole life,” Mayer said.

Mayer also knows Rafael Devers well. Devers joined the Giants from the Red Sox last year, and the two have a history from Boston.

“He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever been around,” Mayer said.

Mayer’s Path Back to the Giants’ Roster

Mayer struggled with Boston before a forearm injury shut him down in June. He was the Red Sox’s Opening Day second baseman but posted just a .594 OPS before the injury forced him out. He’s feeling better now.

“I feel way better,” Mayer said. “I feel like I’ve turned the corner.”

He’s already begun taking swings against high velocity again. He’ll spend a day or two at San Francisco’s Arizona facility, according to Susan Slusser. Then he starts a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento in Las Vegas next week.

Mayer has also started infield drills with coach Ron Washington, working on footwork and throws. He can play shortstop, but his best positions remain third and second base, where he’s expected to see most of his time once activated.

Manager Tony Vitello described Mayer as “on a mission.” He said the coaching staff wants to help Mayer develop more consistency while maximizing the dynamic tools he already possesses.

Mayer noticed something else, too. San Francisco’s next road trip ends with three games in Boston. That series comes right after Devers plays his first game back in Boston as a visitor since his own trade last year.

“That would be for sure a good experience,” Mayer said.

He was quick to add that his focus right now is simply on getting healthy and helping the Giants win, regardless of the storylines waiting in Boston later this month.

Final Word for the Giants

Marcelo Mayer sounds like a player ready for a reset, and San Francisco is giving him exactly that. A familiar face in Schmitt, a respected teammate in Devers, and a coaching staff eager to help him unlock his potential all point toward a fresh chapter worth watching.

Fresh start, familiar faces.