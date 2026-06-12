Giants Finally Getting Superstar Production From Matt Chapman

The San Francisco Giants have spent much of the 2026 season searching for consistency. Injuries, offensive droughts, and an inability to build sustained momentum have left them looking up in both the National League West and Wild Card races.

But over the last two weeks, one player has begun to look like the superstar the Giants thought they were getting when they committed long-term money to Matt Chapman.

The veteran third baseman is in the middle of one of the hottest stretches of his Giants tenure, and it could not be happening at a better time.

Chapman continued his torrid June on Wednesday when he went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, three RBIs, and three runs scored in San Francisco’s dramatic comeback victory over the Washington Nationals. It was the latest chapter in a month that has completely transformed his season.

Entering play on June 12, Chapman was slashing an eye-popping .469/.548/1.000 in June with five home runs and 18 RBIs in just 10 games. Even more impressive, he has drawn six walks while striking out only four times.

Those numbers suggest this is not simply a case of fortunate batted-ball luck. Chapman is seeing the baseball exceptionally well, controlling the strike zone, and consistently producing quality contact.

More Than Just Home Runs

The power numbers naturally grab the headlines, but what makes this stretch especially valuable for San Francisco is the way Chapman is impacting every aspect of the offense.

The Giants have struggled throughout the season to generate traffic on the bases. Too often, rallies have died before they ever started. Chapman is changing that equation by reaching base at an elite rate while simultaneously providing the middle-of-the-order thump the lineup desperately needs.

His recent surge has already raised his season batting average from .239 to .262, a significant jump for a player whose value is often discussed primarily through his defense and power.

When Chapman is producing at this level, opposing pitchers cannot simply pitch around younger hitters such as Bryce Eldridge or focus all their attention on the heart of the lineup. It creates a ripple effect that can make the entire offense more dangerous.

Can Chapman Carry the Giants Back Into the Race?

The reality is that one player cannot single-handedly rescue a team sitting well behind in the standings. The Giants still need more production throughout the lineup and better consistency from their pitching staff.

However, star players are often responsible for changing the direction of a season, and Chapman is beginning to look capable of doing exactly that.

While some statistical regression is inevitable, the underlying signs are encouraging. His improved plate discipline, hard contact, and confidence at the plate suggest this isn’t just a random hot streak.

For a Giants team desperately searching for reasons to believe, Chapman is providing one. If he continues producing anywhere close to this level over the next several weeks, San Francisco may find itself back in the playoff conversation sooner than many expected.

At a time when the Giants needed a spark, Chapman has become the engine.