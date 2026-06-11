Giants Get Concerning Willy Adames Injury Update After Lineup Absence

Willy Adames was not simply getting a day off.

After another rough night at the plate, the San Francisco Giants shortstop was held out of Wednesday’s series finale against the Washington Nationals because of leg discomfort. According to the California Post’s Evan Webeck, manager Tony Vitello revealed that Adames was “fighting through some pain” during Tuesday’s 6-3 loss, with the issue located somewhere from the knee to the hip area.

That matters because Adames’ absence came at a time when fans were already frustrated with his production. He went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts Tuesday, extending his hitless streak to 17 at-bats over four games. On the surface, it would have been easy to assume the Giants finally wanted to give him a reset. Instead, the team appears to be managing a physical issue.

Vitello said Adames wanted to play on Wednesday, but the Giants chose to be cautious after speaking with the training staff. That is the right move, even if it creates another problem for a team that cannot afford many more.

Adames’ Injury Comes During a Brutal Stretch

Adames has been one of the more polarizing players on San Francisco’s roster since signing his seven-year, $182 million contract. The Giants paid him to be a franchise-level shortstop, but the return has been uneven.

He entered Wednesday hitting .234 with a .281 on-base percentage and a .712 OPS. The power is still there, with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs, but the overall offensive profile has not matched the contract. His defense has also been a concern, making the fan frustration even louder.

That is why this injury update comes at an awkward time. Adames was already struggling badly before the leg issue surfaced. Now the Giants have to determine whether his recent slump is only poor timing or whether the discomfort affected his movement and swing.

Vitello hinted that it may have been noticeable Tuesday. That should at least slow down the rush to frame this purely as a benching.

Casey Schmitt Gives Giants an Interesting Short-Term Option

Casey Schmitt started at shortstop Wednesday, giving the Giants a temporary replacement with upside. Schmitt has spent more time in left field recently, but he has experience at shortstop from previous seasons and worked with Ron Washington before the game.

Schmitt also brings a hot bat. With 15 home runs and an .832 OPS, he has been one of the better offensive stories on a disappointing Giants team.

That does not mean San Francisco should immediately create a controversy at shortstop. Adames’ contract, track record and durability still matter. He played 160 games last season and had appeared in 67 of the Giants’ first 68 games this year.

Still, this situation is worth watching. If Adames misses more time, Schmitt gets a chance to show whether he can handle the position. If Adames returns quickly but continues to struggle, the conversation around his role will not disappear.

For now, the Giants can call this caution. But with their season slipping and Adames underperforming, even a minor injury update carries a lot more weight than usual.