Giants yet to Make Major Decision on Star Infielder Luis Arraez

The San Francisco Giants have been trending in the wrong direction in recent years, and in 2026 things have seemingly hit rock bottom, with the lack of elite young players and their struggling stars leading them to fourth place in the National League West.

With a record of 42-57, the Giants are 9.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and as a result, the expectation around Major League Baseball is that they will be sellers ahead of the August 3rd trade deadline. One player that’s drawing interest is Luis Arraez, and while the talented infielder claims he’s open to an extension rather than a trade, little progress has reportedly been made on that front.

Giants yet to Talk Extension With Luis Arraez

As mentioned, the Giants are expected to gauge interest on Arraez in the next few weeks, but in interviews, the veteran has revealed how much he enjoys San Francisco, noting that he would be open to extending with the Giants, despite the teams overall struggles and negative outlook in the foreseeable future.

However, according to reporter Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News, no extension talks have been held by the two parties to this point, suggesting that unless the team hold onto him past the deadline and risk losing him for nothing, a trade remains the most logical outcome for the organization.

That’s not to say that the Giants aren’t open to keeping Arraez long-term, but if they are, no formal discussions have happened with under three weeks to go until the deadline, meaning that if a deal was to get done, it would need to be negotiated rather quickly in the next few days before the team opt to trade him for a return of future assets.

Should the Giants Keep or Deal Luis Arraez?

On paper, looking at this current Giants roster, it’s not one that’s going to be overly competitive in the next few years, and after a hot start to the 2026 season, the team know that getting value out of Arraez while they can would likely be the best move for the organization. This season, Arraez found his form again, hitting .326 with an .820 OPS alongside four home runs and 36 RBI, and with his fielding not being too much of an issue for the Giants, he would be a perfect fit on many contending teams as the deadline approaches.

However, it appears that Arraez isn’t solely motivated by success, as he has found comfort and a home in San Francisco, and if he truly wants to stay with the Giants, it appears as though the door remains open for him to stay long-term. Ultimately though, crunch time is coming for both parties to make a major decision, and with no long-term deal being discussed by the two sides as of right now, all signs are pointing towards a trade being the ultimate outcome in the next few weeks.